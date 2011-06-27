  1. Home
Used 2018 Lexus GS 350 Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 2018 GS 350
5.0
5 reviews
The unrecognized competitor of the A6 and 5 series

Renee, 06/27/2018
F SPORT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
The Lexus GS350 is the luxury sport sedan that gives you the best of both worlds if you are looking for comfort and performance. It may lack a few seconds on the 0-60 time at 5.7 seconds compared to some of its German competitors, but makes up for that with the luxury features and overall quality expected from a Lexus. The F-Sport package gives the vehicle a unique styling and sportier appearance compared to the regular trim level on the GS. Lexus is a brand well known for its reliability, comfort, and quietness and of course all factors are taken into account with the GS350, but the performance singles this vehicle out from the rest of the Lexus lineup. The GS350 is made for those who do not necessarily need to feel the road while driving but still would like great acceleration and handling. Lexus is stereotyped to older clientele, but as a 21 year old the F-sport styling swept me off my feet, but the ride is what sold me on the vehicle. The Triple-beam LED headlights are a must have feature when buying this vehicle and not only look high-end from a mile down the road, but give you unbelievable visibility. I recommend anyone to test drive the GS350 if you are considering any of the other competitors to this vehicle.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
The Real Deal

Stan, 08/11/2018
4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
Perfect sporty and sophistication mix, throw in athletic handling, top of the line luxury inside and out, more tech features than you'll use, awesome sound system, excellent safety features, comfy seats and quiet smooth ride, ample power, and last but not least... incredible reliability, and you have a car to own that will take you on journeys for many, many, and many more miles without the fear of the auto breaking down. Now that's a Real Deal. Not to mention it looks wonderful too. This car is one to buy and keep until it's old and gray.

Very happy with Lexus GS350 f sport

Hari ganesh, 08/24/2018
F SPORT 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
Most practical sport sedan that’s also an every day commute car, comfortable seats, great handling/ride, enough acceleration, great breaking and decent fuel economy

Performance
Interior
Comfort
Value
Slick clean and sporty

The Punisher, 03/13/2019
F SPORT 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A)
The 2018 GS 350 i bought is comfort and powers in one! Handles and glides like a dream. This is the first brand new car i bought and i like it so much i already dropped 1000 in the clear coat to keep it show room ready for years to come.. I wanted sporty stepping from a ES 350 to a GS f sport that handles much better for me, on how i drive... Aggressive. Test drive it wont disappoint. I promise!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Best sedan Lexus makes!

Jay, 08/10/2019
4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
Big fan of this rear biased 2018 GS350 AWD. Although current generation arrived 2013 it has a style and ride easily competitive with other mid size luxury models. I have owned two now and prefer the ride with all season ultra high performance tires to the grand touring. Car is also a great value. Too bad Lexus will discontinue for ES front wheel biased sedan.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
