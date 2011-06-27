Used 2018 Lexus GS 350 Sedan Consumer Reviews

Renee , 06/27/2018 F SPORT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)

The Lexus GS350 is the luxury sport sedan that gives you the best of both worlds if you are looking for comfort and performance. It may lack a few seconds on the 0-60 time at 5.7 seconds compared to some of its German competitors, but makes up for that with the luxury features and overall quality expected from a Lexus. The F-Sport package gives the vehicle a unique styling and sportier appearance compared to the regular trim level on the GS. Lexus is a brand well known for its reliability, comfort, and quietness and of course all factors are taken into account with the GS350, but the performance singles this vehicle out from the rest of the Lexus lineup. The GS350 is made for those who do not necessarily need to feel the road while driving but still would like great acceleration and handling. Lexus is stereotyped to older clientele, but as a 21 year old the F-sport styling swept me off my feet, but the ride is what sold me on the vehicle. The Triple-beam LED headlights are a must have feature when buying this vehicle and not only look high-end from a mile down the road, but give you unbelievable visibility. I recommend anyone to test drive the GS350 if you are considering any of the other competitors to this vehicle.