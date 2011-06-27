Used 2017 Lexus GS 350 Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)348.0/487.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.4 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque280 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower311 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle36.8 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
F SPORT 19" Split Nine-Spoke Forged Alloy Wheelsyes
Luxury Packageyes
Accessory Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
DVD playeryes
USB connectionyes
12 total speakersyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Key Gloveyes
Color Heads-Up Displayyes
Leather Steering Wheel & Gray Sapele Trimyes
Carpet Trunk Matyes
Mark Levinson Premium Surround Sound Audio Systemyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Cargo Netyes
Heated Leather Steering Wheel & Gray Sapele Trimyes
Illuminated Door Sillsyes
All-Weather Floor Linersyes
Heated Steering Wheel & Open Pore Trimyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
Front leg room42.3 in.
leatheryes
Front head room38.0 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room54.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room54.1 in.
Rear leg room36.8 in.
Rear shoulder room55.7 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
18" All-Season Tiresyes
One-Touch Power Trunkyes
Alloy Wheel Locksyes
Rear Spoileryes
Door Edge Guardsyes
Body Side Moldingsyes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Premium Triple Beam LED Headlampsyes
Paint Protection Filmyes
Bi-LED Headlamps w/Adaptive Front Lighting Systemyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity14.3 cu.ft.
Length192.1 in.
Curb weight3726 lbs.
Gross weight4830 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Height57.3 in.
Maximum payload1104 lbs.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Width72.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Atomic Silver
  • Eminent White Pearl
  • Smoky Granite Mica
  • Liquid Platinum
  • Caviar
  • Obsidian
  • Matador Red Mica
  • Nightfall Mica
Interior Colors
  • Flaxen, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Chateau, premium leather
  • Chateau, leather
  • Noble Brown, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
235/45R V tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
