Used 2009 Lexus GS 350 Sedan Consumer Reviews
2009 GS 350 - That's all I drive.
I have owned now three GS models 2000, 2006, and now 2009. Which I just picked up last week. The car is great - I had a couple of concerns with my 2006 model and I'm hoping that I'm not going to have this problem with my 2009 model. The Car has a very "sexy" look it to, Sporty and Classy, built for Comfort and Sport. It's a great combination of both, a real Sharp Car over all.
Should have done it sooner!
I owned a Volvo S80 T-6 then a Volvo S80 V-8 AWD before trading the for the GS350. Yes, I miss the V-8 growl of the Volvo, but that's all. The GS is superior in every regard and I only sacrificed 8HP. The GS is much easier to live with having 225 series tires rather than the much softer and lower profile 245's on the Volvo. I loved my Volvo, but I knew everyone in the dealer's service department by name. I experience Lexus reliability with my GS. Routine maintenance and that's it. The GS is fun the drive, corners like a cat, and scoots like a scalded dog.
Lexus of Ann Arbor and my GS350
I came out of a 2008 BMW 535i xDrive prior to this. I was told by my BMW dealer that the GS350 AWD would be a disappointment in comparison. He could not have been more wrong. Everything about this car handles better. Although the performance may be a bit less than the 535i, I don't miss it at all. The GS is tighter and the luxury aspect is much better. Lexus of Ann Arbor has been able to answer all my questions and they seem to know a lot more than the BMW people did. This is the best vehicle I have ever owned. I tend to only keep cars for about 2 years, I am already excited to see what Lexus does to make this vehicle even better. I am very happy and would strongly recommend!
Luxury Dream Machine
Smooth, Powerful, "silky". The perfect combination of sports performance with 5.7 sec, 0 to 60 from 303 HP and a sumptuous, quiet interior.
I love this car
I just purchased this car and I have to tell you that I love it. I was driving a 2006 Ford 500 AWD and this is light years beyond what I ever expected. My mother has always loved the Lexus product, I now know why. It handles like it is on rails, the power is wonderful and the toys make driving it fun.
