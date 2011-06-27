Used 2003 Lexus GS 300 Consumer Reviews
GS300 SportDesign
Traded in a 95 LS400 which had 173000 miles and still going strong. The GS300 car handles as good as my 91 corvette without the harsh ride. It is firmer than the LS400 but not harsh. The inline 6 cylinder is smooth as silk. Took a long trip and got 26.5 MPG; in 5th gear at 70mph it is turning 2800 RPM,which seems high for overdrive (compared to 2200RPM on the LS400). This car is an excellent blend of performance and luxury. The brakes are much more responsive than I am used to, but really prefer that. You must drive one of these, very impressive!
My first Lexus set the standard for me
I bought this car for my wife new in late 2002. We loaded it with every option including the Mark Levison audio and the Navigation. We also looked at the Audi A6 and the Lincoln LS-E. The GS300 was hands down the winner. There was no comparison. The fit and finish of this car is amazing. The styling of the exterior was what really made the decision for us. The interior is so amazingly comfortable and everything just fits well and works well. The Lexus navigation was so much better than the Audi and Lincoln. We both love this car and bought a second Lexus when I was ready to replace my SUV.
Sport Design
The Sport Edition GS 300 is a fun car to drive. It has all of the amenities and elegance of the GS 300 but it has a Euro tuned suspension and sportier accents. This car also has HID lights not found on the standard GS 300 (only in the GS 430 model. This is a smooth and quiet car that is a joy to drive. I especially like the fact that 3 car seats can fit in the rear.
Lexus GS-300
Bought the Lexus after looking at Infiniti G35 and Mercedes. It is a great car. We travel from Texas to the West and East coasts annualy. The car cruises all day effortlessly at 70 plus. The build quality is superb and the dealer service experience is excellent.
Greatest car ever!
If you want styling, design, reliability, performance and comfort, this is the car for you! The car is super quiet! Sound system is awesome! Couldn't ask for a better car! (BMW & Mercedes can't touch it!)
