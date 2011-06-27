Used 2013 Lexus ES 350 Sedan Consumer Reviews

Love this baby happycustome20 , 10/28/2012 28 of 28 people found this review helpful Nebula Gray Pearl. Love this car. Just completed a 1400 miles round trip and it was very enjoyable all the way. 31 mpg around 70 mph. Second Lexus for me. slight improvement over the 08. Did cut some corners but not a deal breaker. Overall a great car. Report Abuse

You Must Drive This Car wofat , 12/02/2012 101 of 106 people found this review helpful I spent several months researching vehicles before finally making a purchase. I was focused on a mid to large sedan that would be very comfortable for my long commutes, that would get at least 25 MPG, FWD or AWD, and that would LAST for at least 200K miles. The final list was the 2013 Audi A4, 2013 Hyundai Azera, 2013 BMW 328xi, and the Infinity G37x. After driving and pricing, the G37x and BMW were eliminated. They were simply under-equipped compared to the others at the same price point. The BMW especially was bare bones unless you dropped another 10K. The Audi was eliminated for reliability (big issues with burning oil). After driving the ES350 I was in love. Not squishy at all.

2013 ES350 Silver/Black spencer327 , 10/16/2012 36 of 38 people found this review helpful First experience with Lexus. Traded up from Toyota Avalon 2008. What a beautiful surprise. If you want the ultimate luxury highway cruiser, this is it. Looked at Mercedes, Audi even Hyundai. for around 40 grand, nothing comes close. Love it, One problem, my wife only lets me drive it when it needs gas

Great car!! Beware of wheels with respect ride scottl66 , 10/28/2012 74 of 80 people found this review helpful Great car, but beware of the wheels w/ respect to the ride. Most ES' come with the standard 17" wheel and rides like a dream. Quiet and smooth. If you buy the Ultra Luxury (UL) version it comes with the 18" wheels, or you can purchase them as an option. the 18" take a low profile tire and the car rides much differently. On the highway at speed you will feel a lot of the road coming through the cabin and may hear it too. Tires can help. Get the Michelin's over the Bridgestone's regardless of wheel size. the Michelin's ride that much better! If considering the 18" wheels make sure you drive a car with them. don't drive a regular demo and think it will drive the same. learn from me :)