Used 2008 Lexus ES 350 Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 2008 ES 350
4.6
75 reviews
Delilah D'Lexus that's what I named her!

Teri, 01/26/2016
4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
I would recommend this car to anyone especially those who drive a lot and enjoy travelling in comfort. Pros....pretty much everything. Steady. Smooth. Reliable.great looking interior.everything at your fingertips as far as controls go. Cons: sits a little too close to ground therefore it tends to bottom out on steeper inclines/declines. Can be a little hard exiting car at times if your taller than your average. I'm now looking to buy my 3rd Lexus, I'm hooked on and spoiled to a Lexus. I'll miss Delilah D'Lexus but I know her sibling is awaiting for me.

Love

Chuck, 10/02/2016
4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
we have over 140,000 now and have had typical maintenance like water pump alternator that is typical for that mileage. I can’t imagine owning anything but a Lexus for the rest of my life. Still in love!!!

my lexus saved my life

jfman sr, 03/24/2010
This happened to me on Saturday March 20th in Laurel md at approximately 4pm while driving on rte 1 as I entered the intersection of rte 1 and cherry lane a black Ford or Mercury grand marquis or crown vic ran a red light and t-bone my es 350 totally destroying my car. Every air bag on the drivers side deployed thus saving my life the other driver was dui going approx. 70 miles per hr, I don't think that I would have survived had I not been in my Lexus. That car saved my life there's no doubt about it. I called my Lexus dealer today to get me into another es 350 asap. My family and I want to say thank for building such a great car its truly a life saver. Thanks Toyota keep up the great job. Jfman

Rolling Valium

RI Car Guy, 10/04/2009
The Lexus ES350 pampers the driver and passengers in quiet isolation. The ride quality is best in class and fuel economy is excellent for a car this size. I averaged 27.5 mpg over 37K miles and typically get 31 mpg on highway (+75mph). I do a lot of highway driving and the New England winters are tough on any car, but the paint on the Lexus has more chips than my 6 year old Honda. Recommend getting dealer applied plastic film on hood to protect the new eco-friendly paint.

Fantastic car

Nicholas Stefek, 12/17/2017
4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
I’ve owned this vehicle for a little over 6 months, and it has been phenomenal. Due to a congenital defect in my C-spine, I need a smooth-riding car to avoid agitating my neck. I shopped around and decided on either this vehicle or a 2010 Lincoln MKZ. The interior on this vehicle is MUCH more spacious, and the car itself feels of a higher quality. The interior quality is absolutely flawless—every material is high-quality. The wood and leather feel great, and the details are taken care of, too; the grab handles are wrapped in leather. I came from driving a Mustang, and even in comparison to that car, this vehicle is fast. Transmission shifts are very smooth, and the car simply whisks you up to speed with no drama. Handling is better than I expected, but it’s not a sports car. Ride quality is absolutely key, and the car mostly delivers here. It does a fantastic job of insulating the passengers from harsh road imperfections, but the bumps are still felt. It’s not a “floaty” feel where you can’t even tell you’re on the road—if you want that, get an LS. All in all, the car is a beautiful vehicle. One thing to note for taller drivers; I’m 6’ and I only have about an inch and a half between my head and the headboard.

