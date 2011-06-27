Used 2013 Lexus ES 300h Sedan Consumer Reviews
Unique model with some minor shortcomings
My wife and I purchased this car 2 weeks ago and we have nearly 1000 miles on it already. We are generally very pleased with it. It has a ton of room in the front and rear seats. It is very quiet, the ride is excellent and the handling is capable. We anticipate the fuel mileage will be in the 40 range when we stop playing with it. Currently we are getting 36MPH in mixed driving. The controls are well thought out but the Lexus Enform and Navigation Tech is taking a little getting use to. I hope they will update the software with some better navigation of the menus. But the Tech is still very cool. The Hybrid system rocks! Changes from motor to battery with hardly a notice! Its a keeper.
First time hybrid owner
Up until now, hybrids looked like, well.....hybrids. Little bug like vehicles that got great mileage but that's where it stopped. This thing, this 300h, has the looks, reliability, fuel efficiency, comfort and luxury we've been waiting for. Being only $2,500.00 more than it's gas only brother, the ES350, Lexus did us a great favor. The extra dollars spent up front really gets made up in the great fuel economy in just a few years, versus 10-12 years with a lot of hybrids. As of today, 1/10/17, I have to say my ratings all hold true. Still a very reliable, enjoyable car to have. No issues whatsoever. As of today, 7/11/17, we still own the Lexus 300h and it has been trouble free and we have put very little into the car except to keep up with the maintenance schedule. If I were looking for a used car in the luxury category, I would really consider this car. 1/9/18: Still very satisfied with this car. No issues at all. The most trouble free car we have owned over the last 38 years. As far as buying a used 2013 Lexus 300h, I would do it in a heartbeat.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
About what I expected
I've been driving this car for about three months now and I finally feel as if I'm qualified to write a review. I'm coming from a BMW 525i 2005 model. Overall it compares favorably. It's not as sporty as a BMW. Signature Lexus features such as mushy steering, floaty suspension and certain accents you know they got from a Toyota. I paid $47k out the door for the luxury option model with heated/cooled seats, parking assist, side sensors, smart cruise control, voice command, GPS, etc. About the mileage. I'm getting 37 on the city and 42 on the highway for about 39-40 combined. You need to learn how to drive this car for efficiency if you want the full hybrid mileage advantages.
An Almost Great Car
This is the best car I have owned; it is a delight to drive. I also tried the ES350, and although faster, the shifting annoyed me; I prefer the ES300h CVT transmission. The ES300h has 3 driving modes: Eco, Normal, and Sport, easily selected with a rotating dial on the center console. I usually drive in Normal mode. Eco mode has a bit less acceleration, but is fine to drive in. It supposedly gets better mileage, but I haven’t done a reasonable test to verify this. In Normal mode, my mileage varies with driving. Around town I’m getting about 34 mpg. On the freeway, I get 38. Sport mode makes a significant difference in handling. The car takes corners with much more confidence, and can be pushed into tight turns. It is not a sports car, but for a big sedan it corners very well. In Sport mode, the accelerator is much more responsive, quicker to react, with higher gearing. Still, maximum acceleration is limited to what the power plant can provide – 0-60 in under 8 seconds. The interior is luxurious, with all kinds of goodies to pamper you and keep you safe (I like the Blind Spot Monitor and Cross Traffic warning while backing up). Very satisfying to sit in. Now to my complaint, and it is a big one. A few years back, Lexus decided to go to a mouse-based interface to the Navigation screen instead of a touch screen. The interface is used for navigation, the radio and other media players, and the phone. I also own a 2008 RX400h, with the touch-screen interface. It works fine, and is easy to use. The mouse-based interface makes use of navigation, the radio, and the phone significantly more difficult. It requires you to look at the screen longer, and takes more concentration to position the mouse. During my first month or two driving this car, I found it very distracting to use, resulting in less attention paid to driving the car – dangerous. I’ve now figured out a safer way to use it, but the interface still takes more effort and clicks. Someone in Lexus user interface design is brain-dead. Phone Use: To make a call on my RX, I push a button on the steering wheel, speed dials appear on the screen, I touch the one I want, and the call goes through. On this car, it takes the steering wheel button, and then 2 carefully placed mouse clicks to place the call. Too risky while driving, so I use the voice recognition system. Voice recognition will dial anyone in my contacts list, but needs to understand me. It puts the entry on the screen and says the name. Then I say: “dial” to place the call. Workable if I know the correct names in my contact list. Radio: There are no longer physical push button presets – just the on/off-volume knob and the tuner knob. All presets are electronic on a Radio screen. The easiest way to reach the Radio screens is by pushing a physical Radio button on the dashboard just above the gear shift lever. Then you get 6 screens, 6 presets per screen, with a physical scroll button behind the shift lever or mouse clicked arrows on the screen to move between preset screens. You can scroll through the presets with a lever on the steering wheel or mouse-click them . Again, using the mouse while driving is tricky, but the scroll button works reasonably well, except that you must replace the Nav map with the Radio screen while doing this. If you want the map to stay on the screen, you need to stay with the Map screen and remember the order of your presets while using the lever. Navigation: You can set a destination while driving using voice recognition. The only one I’ve tried is Go Home. This works. You can also speak an address into the system with voice commands – not while driving: City, Street, then Number (speaking single digits). This is easier than mouse-clicking the address into the keyboard. My RX has 6 preset destinations I can get to with 2 touches while driving, and allows me to touch type an address onto the keyboard. The ES system is not as easy. Oddly, and annoyingly, there are no “Pause Guidance” and “Resume Guidance” voice commands. I use these or the touch equivalent on my other cars to get my Nav system to shut up when I don’t want to hear it during the journey (like when stopping for gas or lunch). I’m still learning, so there may be shortcuts I can use to simplify this interface, but it is inferior to what Lexus used to use and what Toyota still uses. I can’t explain why they have done this.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
First time Lexus and Hybrid Owner - former "German-Only" car buyer
I was in the market for a vehicle that had a roomy back seat and good fuel economy and AWD or front-wheel drive for driving in snow. I had a VW CC and looked at the Passat Diesel and Audi A8L. I've owned only German vehicles because I like how they drive (Mercedes GL320, Porsche Boxter, VW Touareg, CC, and GTI). The new 2013 Lexus ES300 caught my eye because of the 40 inch rear leg room, and 40 mpg in city and highway. Plus, it uses regular fuel. My German cars required premium fuel and diesel is not always convenient. I never cared for the Lexus styling as I thought it was rather bland. However, the new horizontal dash resembles the BMW styling and is much more stylish than the VW.
Sponsored cars related to the ES 300h
Related Used 2013 Lexus ES 300h Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner