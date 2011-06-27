Used 1999 Lexus ES 300 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)314.5/444.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque220 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room38.0 in.
Front leg room43.5 in.
Front hip room53.3 in.
Front shoulder room55.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.2 in.
Rear hip Room53.4 in.
Rear leg room34.4 in.
Rear shoulder room54.1 in.
Measurements
Length190.2 in.
Curb weight3351 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.4 in.
Height54.9 in.
Wheel base105.1 in.
Width70.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Onyx
  • Antique Sage Pearl
  • Oyster Pearl
  • Vintage Red Pearl
  • Cashmere Beige Metallic
  • Diamond White Pearl
  • Woodland Pearl
  • Blue Velvet Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Black
  • Ivory
  • Sage
