Used 1993 Lexus ES 300 Sedan Consumer Reviews
1993 Lexus ES 300
If Toyota has a new model of this car I would like to purchase it. Or if anyone else has it. That should tell you what I think of this car. I am 81 years old, and no vehicle I ever owned in my life remotely compares to this vehicle. All it needed was maintenance according to the owners manual.
good little lex
i got this manual transmission 93 es300 with 170000 miles on it and it still ran great the owner before me replaced the clutch and thats it.now it has 256000 miles on it and still runs great the paint is still perfect leather is cracked some but not much the key fob quit working for the locks and the antenna just stays up all the time now..alls i do is change the oil and i just put new brakes on it other than that its a great car.....i am going to upgrade to a 400 next time though maybe a gs something still 4 door with a v8 although i will miss that my es300 gets 31 miles to the gallon on the highway which people tell me is above average i think it has to do with the manual transmission..
lex is it
This front wheel drive car is great. I have a newer one (GS) But that ES is a grand automobile/vehicle not a car. If you want dependability the ES is for you. I wanted the 2000 ES but I got the GS SHOW TIME. I don't know if it'll compair with the ES but from my experience with the ES I'll try it...
good and bad
When my favorite Maxima got stolen I purchased this car with 63k from a friend who owned it only for 2 months, because of the Lexus reputation for quality. It now has 170k. When I got it, there were no problems. Soon I had to put a new radiator, waterpump, timing belt,fuel injectors. Shocks broken, engine leaks oil/overheat, water in the rearlight, the power radio stays up and doesn't retract, and not working long time ago. The hood doesn't stay open/hinges don't work, and A/C doesn't work in humid/rainy days,some of the instrument cluster lights are burned out, the truck needs to open with the key LOT of issues/little things keep me wonder what's happened to the Lexus quality...
Tell the truth
So far I have had to replace the engine (after e warranty $6600). Oil leak ($600.00). Another oil leak ($800.00). Brakes ($700.00). Annual maintenance ($500.00). I purchased this car used in 1995, and have had my wallet opened every year since then.
