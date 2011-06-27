Used 2017 Lexus CT 200h Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Lexus CT200h: A Prius that's actually a real car!
Gary Ellis, 06/13/2018
4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
Having owned/driven a Prius for 3 years, I stepped up to the CT200 and never looked back. Door panels and side thickness are all in actual car proportions on the CT, not like the flimsy, weight saving build of the Prius. Though there is a reduction in mpg, it's well worth it for being in a solid car with excellent handling. Now that I no longer tear up the road, I'm fine with the CVT yet, Sports Mode can still kick you in the pants when you want it.
FUN RIDE!
CMH, 07/21/2017
4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
It is low to the ground with low profile tires, so one needs to be really careful to watch out for potholes or anything at all in the road. It takes a bit to become accustomed to the electric noises. One might think they are hearing a siren when the cars slows down.
