  1. Home
  2. Land Rover
  3. Land Rover Range Rover
  4. 2020 Land Rover Range Rover
  5. 2020 Land Rover Range Rover SUV
  6. Consumer Reviews

2020 Land Rover Range Rover SUV Consumer Reviews

More about the 2020 Range Rover
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all Range Rovers for sale
MSRP Starting at
$90,900
Compare dealer price quotes
Select your model:
What should I pay

Oh, my gosh! Its the bomb!

LegalBrief, 06/01/2020
P525 HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

Zero % for 72 so I went for the works. $140k later this truck is amazing. I love it physical presence and that not everyone has one. I had to fight to get 5% off but did and home delivery. InControl setup took a while as the dealer needed me to press the Wrench button but did not tell me. Done and now it works! While I had X7 this vehicle is superior in so many ways! Very happy with this decision.,

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Write a review
See all Range Rovers for sale

Related 2020 Land Rover Range Rover SUV info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars