2020 Land Rover Range Rover SUV Consumer Reviews

LegalBrief , 06/01/2020 P525 HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)

6 of 6 people found this review helpful

Zero % for 72 so I went for the works. $140k later this truck is amazing. I love it physical presence and that not everyone has one. I had to fight to get 5% off but did and home delivery. InControl setup took a while as the dealer needed me to press the Wrench button but did not tell me. Done and now it works! While I had X7 this vehicle is superior in so many ways! Very happy with this decision.,