Used 2013 Land Rover Range Rover SUV Consumer Reviews
Awesome Vehichle Horrible technology
Range Rover builds a magnificent vehicle, however, they can't seem to get their technology and navigation right. BMW, Mercedes and Audi blow Range Rover out of the water with their Navigation and Technology. The navigation in the new range rover is horrible. For the price of the vehicle they need to do a better job. We will be purchasing a portable nav unit for the car.
SUV that Drives like a sports car!
Just purchased a fully optioned Range Rover. Solid build quality, rapid acceleration, superb carving on highway, active screen. 14 MPG in city, 22mpg @ 70mph, 21mpg @79mph. Eco drive takes getting used to, especially when taking off across traffic
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
if you hit new range rover 2013 you may be waiting for over month to get it repaired - No parts
Driving I feel strange like I swing in a crib . it is not solid like previous model. After driving my car for 1 week I was unlucky to be hit from behind by Honda into bumper. My car immediately lost control, sled from right lane to the left through entire highway changing direction . As a result of this crash I had back and front bumpers damaged. I do not understand why hit from behind made me crossing highway like a billiard ball It was very unsecure and scary. When I had to pick up a body shop I was told that only one certified BS in town to repair such cars. I do not like this low option equal to 1. In addition to it I have to wait 4 weeks for parts to be delivered.
Sponsored cars related to the Range Rover
Related Used 2013 Land Rover Range Rover SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner