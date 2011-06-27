Used 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar Diesel Consumer Reviews
Chip service for expensive car
I'm Velar owner and was rejected in several NJ service centers to be provided loaner car in the time of recall services. Recall service is because of Land rover Problems and should be handle by L.R . the car on warranty. I don't understand the reason I should pay for renting car. Contacted with Land Rover USA , not better, answer to my email "We apologize for your dissatisfaction.. To better assist you, I have forwarded your information to our Customer Relationship Representative, Nancy. She can be reached at , 1-800-637-6837, option 9, ext 1309001. You may reference Case number 8000577844, should you need to contact us. Your situation will be researched and you will be followed up with within two business days." No body pick up phone and no returned call after 5 messages that I left during the week.
Everything you want in an SUV
Love everything about this SUV. It’s ultra modern dash was a huge selling point. I got the R Dyanamic with the digital display. If I had to find something that I didn’t like it would be the gas tank at 16 gallons is too small.
