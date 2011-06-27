  1. Home
Used 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar Diesel Consumer Reviews

Chip service for expensive car

michael, 10/23/2018
R-Dynamic SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
I'm Velar owner and was rejected in several NJ service centers to be provided loaner car in the time of recall services. Recall service is because of Land rover Problems and should be handle by L.R . the car on warranty. I don't understand the reason I should pay for renting car. Contacted with Land Rover USA , not better, answer to my email "We apologize for your dissatisfaction.. To better assist you, I have forwarded your information to our Customer Relationship Representative, Nancy. She can be reached at , 1-800-637-6837, option 9, ext 1309001. You may reference Case number 8000577844, should you need to contact us. Your situation will be researched and you will be followed up with within two business days." No body pick up phone and no returned call after 5 messages that I left during the week.

Safety
Performance
Comfort
Value
Everything you want in an SUV

TravelGal, 01/22/2018
R-Dynamic HSE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
Love everything about this SUV. It’s ultra modern dash was a huge selling point. I got the R Dyanamic with the digital display. If I had to find something that I didn’t like it would be the gas tank at 16 gallons is too small.

Safety
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
