2020 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Consumer Reviews
QUALITY IS HORRIBLE
Everything you’ve read about Land Rover is true. This is my second and last Range Rover sport. There’s a ton of electrical glitches, fuel system sensor issues, braking issues, and now 3 of the 4 door locks needed replaced. $2,700 and of course they refused to cover it. Really? I don’t even think a Kia has ever had 3 door locks fail simultaneously and then tried to claim it’s not a bad batch of defective parts. The dealership rips you off as much as possible, and Land Rover USA is worthless. It’s a gorgeous suv, but it’s a nightmare to own. And ridiculously expensive. Bad company, bad service, and overpriced. Will be selling this thing and getting a new hybrid Lexus suv. $30k cheaper and way more reliable. Do yourself a favor, ignore the great looks of range rovers and buy something else.
Electronic nightmare
If all you had to do was look at this beauty in the parking lot or sit in it, it would be fabulous...unfortunately, you also have to drive it and that's where the romance ends. I purchased a P400E, the plug in hybrid, which purports the ability to select a "full electric" drive setting. Despite selecting this drive mode, the car has never driven under full electric at any time. Typically, only 25% of any trip is under electric power when selecting the "full electric" "EV" position. Land Rover has tried to explain the car has "certain algorithms" that force it into gas engine mode. While I agree that my Volvo PHEV also turns on the engine for a short burst if I accelerate hard, it turns it off fairly quickly and returns to full electric mode. This cannot be said for the Range Rover Sport which seems to turn on the engine randomly in addition to a hard acceleration. Black screens. The Sport's two center information panels also have a mind of their own turning themselves off at will. Occasionally, the screens reset themselves after a few minutes at other times, one must turn off the car to reset them. Additionally, under normal operation, they are slow to respond making access very clunky. Back up camera. Another feature that works about 90% of the time, but when you spend 90K for a vehicle, you would expect something 100% reliable. Other issues...throttle response inconsistent, parking brake occasionally activates by itself at when leaving a parking space, electric plug sometimes does not release (locking and unlocking the car a couple of times usually fixes it). Bottom line, pass on this vehicle. If you are really need this brand, skip the Sport as I know other people that have returned theirs due to similar electronic gremlins. If you're looking for an SUV PHEV that works, try the Volvo.
Dreadful company and Suv
We bought this suv in spite of being skeptical after hearing endless horror stories about how poorly its made and than how when t does break and it does that land rover will hit you real hard to fix all that does break. Lets start with wind shield wiper motor breaking , door panels falling off ( they are snap on body panes yes snap on). In addition to this the inside instrument panel and ac broke.All under 30,000 miles. Than the real kicker there brake system completely falls aprt at about 30,000 miles which ours did, there mechanics said this is normal lololo. Than they say with a straight face two ceramic rotors( landrovr uses these disaster and they cant be cut need to be replaced with all new pads ,,,cost about $2000 plus tax for brakes alone. Will NEVER ever buy a land rover again.A Horrible company making unsafe Suvs that fall apart and than they ream you as hard as they can when they do!
Truly a sport SUV - fast, comfortable and capable
After driving the redesigned new BMW X5, the Mercedes ML, the Lexus RX back-to-back, the Range Rover Sport's driving characteristics simply left all the others behind. While looks are a matter of personal taste (and we love the Land Rover lineup), handling can be measured and what this SUV achieves - on- and off road is simply amazing (as fast a a race Mini-Cooper on the Nürburgring in Germany). This is our 5th Range Rover and none has disappointed.
Super special
Beautiful reliable luxurious and sporty. The best ride ever
