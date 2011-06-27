  1. Home
  2. Land Rover
  3. Land Rover Range Rover Sport
  4. Used 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
  5. Used 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SUV
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SUV Consumer Reviews

More about the 2017 Range Rover Sport
5(40%)4(20%)3(20%)2(20%)1(0%)
3.8
5 reviews
Write a review
See all Range Rover Sports for sale
List Price Range
$39,490 - $64,995
Used Range Rover Sport for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

My best car yet

Garp, 08/30/2017
Autobiography 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A)
19 of 19 people found this review helpful

After ordering my Autobiography, I waited a long 5 months (ridiculous) until collection day. After having finally received the vehicle, I can say I am truly impressed with the quality, ride, performance and design. Literally my only two minor complaints are that the rear seats are rock hard and after doing a six hour road trip, my back hurt compliments of the front seat. I never had that problem on my 2008 BMW X5. Perhaps the seats will break in over time. The second complaint was that I had to pay $650 to get a black Morzine fabric headliner. You get the same headliner in beige for free. After paying $108,000 for this vehicle, the headliner should have been Alcantara at the very least and preferably leather as on the big Range Rover Autobiography. That kind of short sighted decision by Land Rover to save a few bucks makes you feel a little cheated. You might want to reconsider that one Land Rover. But in the end, I love everything else about this vehicle and it is truly the best vehicle I've ever owned. It looks fast standing still and people are awed at the perceived and real high-end quality that this vehicle exudes. I never thought I would love the Driving Experience of another vehicle more than my BMW X5. The Range Rover Sport is that vehicle for me. I was a little concerned about what I've heard about supposed reliability issues but I sprung for 3 extra years of the Land Rover extended warranty, and I felt that warranty was a good value. So I feel confident that my experience with this Range Rover Sport will be a good one over the next seven years. I highly recommend this car.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Range Rover Sport
Request a Quote
LANDROVERUSA.COM

Horrible Electronics

Picartist, 08/09/2017
SE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
17 of 23 people found this review helpful

First off, they forgot or screwed up and not put in voice navigation direction. You have to punch it in each time. The so called apps they have suck. None of the navigational apps they have work for me, despite spending hours trying to learn them. They simply don't work. If I had known the programmers put this car on the market without a good navigation voice assist software, I would never have bought it. Check this out before you buy, make them show you it works (which it doesn't). They keep saying they will have an update to the software soon, but so far zap.

Performance
Comfort
Report Abuse

I’m having amazing classy fun

JLewis, 12/30/2019
SE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

So i our purchased a used 2017 Range Rover Sport HSE and I love it. I purchase the extended warranty to cover my concern over repairs but so far it has more electronics than I can fathom so I had to read the owners manual. This car is Chic, Gorgeous and has an incredible ride

Report Abuse
Ad
Build Your Sport
Build & PriceLANDROVERUSA.COM

Nice Car with lots of expensive maintenance

Bill P, 01/02/2020
HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

The car looks great but be prepared to regularly put brakes, rotors and tires on the vehicle. The stocks tires that come with the car will wear out between 30-40,000 miles. The brake pads (front and back) will average about 12K before they need to be replaced, depending on miles driven that equates to yearly brake pad service. The cost for dealer replacement is between $950-$1500.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Solid

Chris, 02/02/2020
HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Stately, elegant, and cushy. The HSE is a trifle underpowered, but a great cruiser. Ultra comfortable and full of great features, this car has been hassle free for three years and 22k miles thus far, with the exception of quickly worn brake pads. Looking forward to driving this into the ground for the next 7 years... Range Rovers always have a timeless, classic quality unlike any other vehicle.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Range Rover Sports for sale

Related Used 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SUV info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles