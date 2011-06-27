Used 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SUV Consumer Reviews

My best car yet Garp , 08/30/2017 Autobiography 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) 19 of 19 people found this review helpful After ordering my Autobiography, I waited a long 5 months (ridiculous) until collection day. After having finally received the vehicle, I can say I am truly impressed with the quality, ride, performance and design. Literally my only two minor complaints are that the rear seats are rock hard and after doing a six hour road trip, my back hurt compliments of the front seat. I never had that problem on my 2008 BMW X5. Perhaps the seats will break in over time. The second complaint was that I had to pay $650 to get a black Morzine fabric headliner. You get the same headliner in beige for free. After paying $108,000 for this vehicle, the headliner should have been Alcantara at the very least and preferably leather as on the big Range Rover Autobiography. That kind of short sighted decision by Land Rover to save a few bucks makes you feel a little cheated. You might want to reconsider that one Land Rover. But in the end, I love everything else about this vehicle and it is truly the best vehicle I've ever owned. It looks fast standing still and people are awed at the perceived and real high-end quality that this vehicle exudes. I never thought I would love the Driving Experience of another vehicle more than my BMW X5. The Range Rover Sport is that vehicle for me. I was a little concerned about what I've heard about supposed reliability issues but I sprung for 3 extra years of the Land Rover extended warranty, and I felt that warranty was a good value. So I feel confident that my experience with this Range Rover Sport will be a good one over the next seven years. I highly recommend this car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Horrible Electronics Picartist , 08/09/2017 SE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) 17 of 23 people found this review helpful First off, they forgot or screwed up and not put in voice navigation direction. You have to punch it in each time. The so called apps they have suck. None of the navigational apps they have work for me, despite spending hours trying to learn them. They simply don't work. If I had known the programmers put this car on the market without a good navigation voice assist software, I would never have bought it. Check this out before you buy, make them show you it works (which it doesn't). They keep saying they will have an update to the software soon, but so far zap. Performance Comfort Report Abuse

I’m having amazing classy fun JLewis , 12/30/2019 SE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful So i our purchased a used 2017 Range Rover Sport HSE and I love it. I purchase the extended warranty to cover my concern over repairs but so far it has more electronics than I can fathom so I had to read the owners manual. This car is Chic, Gorgeous and has an incredible ride Report Abuse

Nice Car with lots of expensive maintenance Bill P , 01/02/2020 HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful The car looks great but be prepared to regularly put brakes, rotors and tires on the vehicle. The stocks tires that come with the car will wear out between 30-40,000 miles. The brake pads (front and back) will average about 12K before they need to be replaced, depending on miles driven that equates to yearly brake pad service. The cost for dealer replacement is between $950-$1500. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse