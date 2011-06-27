Used 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SUV Consumer Reviews
My new Range Rover Sport
Great car, overall. It really is. Although, there are a few issues that you must contend with before entering into a lease/purchase. I have had an Audi before and I felt its infotainment system was bad. Well, nothing quite prepares you for the system in the current Land Rover/Jaguar range. It is quite simply, the worst I have ever encountered. So bad that the dealership were open about it and didn't even bother to go through it. The in-control offers new potential, but the screen resolution is dire and the traffic overlay in the GPS is simply laughable. I knew more about upcoming apps than the dealership did, and they are still woeful. Why Land Rover decided to do it alone is beyond me. They should have teamed up with apple or android for their far superior app service. I simply use my own maps for long distance driving, which is a bit of an annoyance since I put out 75k for a car, who's entertainment system is worse than a 2011 Jetta (another car I owned). The app store is a joke, they have nothing in there that people actually use. All the fanfare about an app that allows you to conference call in the car...really? Despite the fact that LR have put a ton of money into a new research facility in Oregon, it couldn't come soon enough. justDrive is a better alternative to using your phone, but it saps data and is clunky. It tires to filter all your functions into one easy application, but fails in poor quality graphics, and bad overlay. It also requires continuous cell coverage, which can be problematic when heading into the tundra. Sadly its inhouse sat nav is just not up to snuff, and has been around for years, but its stubbornly holding on. Last gripe on the tech front, is the screen size, camera quality and safety features. The guys at Land Rover should hire whoever designed the new Volvo XC90. That is what I call a car of the future. Amazing camera quality, and infotainment system. Why my car doesn't have a hotspot connection is beyond me. Most do these days, and its not exactly cutting edge technology. As for the sound system, I also opted for the base, which is piss poor. You have to turn the sound up really high to actually hear it, and there is no bass to speak of. I had the base sound system in the Audi and it was amazing. Onto comfort, it did take a while to break in the seats, but they are lovely now. It is hard to find a comfortable position for my arms, especially when driving longer distances. The door frame is eventually to high, and the door ledge is always to low. They should do away with the arm rest, its tiny, and is just an irritant. I always put it up and don't think I have ever bothered to use it since I got the car. The center bin, although large, is not easy to access, its so deep things get jumbled around. There is no space to put glasses, cell phones and cups in the center console. Space really is a premium up front. Now the first world gripes are out the way, the car is fantastic off the line. No real lag, and you pop it into sport mode if you need a quick entrance into traffic on the freeway, and it just goes like the clap. Worth every penny, and infotainment let down at that point. I have used it for some winter driving, and its 4x4 system is great. I couldn't have felt safer in this car. It just reads every inch of the road. No joke, its constantly adjusting to the conditions, and I was able to blaze past people doing 15 mph when the snow hit. Yes the ride is a little stiff, and you feel every bump, but I think that puts me more onto the road. A great feeling. It is well insulated and easy to reach the important buttons, climate and radio. Now, for reliability, It has been in a few times, but that was down to me thinking it was broken, rather than it actually was. Some concerning issues that Land Rover should fix is the hill roll. Most if not all cars stop the car rolling back on a steep incline. At a stop light or whatever. Not the Range, it slowly releases every 5 seconds. I took it in, and I was told that is how the car works, but ever since it has gone in, it doesn't release on an incline. Very strange. The other issue is with the cruise control. While you can set it, it is slow to adjust and you can get stuck trying to slow down. Best thing to do is to cancel the program and reset it at a slower speed. It is dangerous in its current set up. When going down a hill, on a normal highway I have noticed that the truck speeds up and never holds at a constant. The Audi never did that, and always held the car at the chosen speed. Again, I was told that it is like that and now it seems to have gone away when they had their top tech take a look. Since I have not had a full service, it would be unfair to talk about the price, or issues. I would note that for a car this price, there are a few things lacking. And some areas of real improvement. I would consider a new one in 2 years but I some serious improvements would have to be made for that to happen, from sales to service
5 months and 5k miles (Updated 17k miles)
So Edmunds was nice enough to send me an email asking for an update on my 16' RRS and I thought, why not? I actually traded the RRS in after 14 months and 17k miles. Overall, I loved the RRS. Incredible performance, handled great, gas milage was 21, seating was great/comfortable, Meridian sound was spectacular and generally speaking, a joy to drive in all types of weather. On longer road trips the RRS was very comfortable. I have a son in college 500 miles away (round trip) who played football, so 10 times (over 2 fall seasons) we did the trip - best ride and the RRS loved to settle in at about 78mph; quiet as a church mouse and stuck to the road like a bad reputation. The only issue I had was squeaky brakes (yes, you read that right); the high pitched everyone looks at you type. After 4 trips to the dealer, they finally got an "upgraded" set of pads (at 14k miles) from the motherland that didn't squeak. This was incredibly frustrating experience as RR knows or knew they had this issue, yet made me go through the steps and time for what should have been resolved the first time. My only other gripes (one which was changed for 17's on) was the small infotainment screen and the lack of storage. I can't believe a vehicle of this size has such limited storage up front and the hatch was rather small (my wife's ML350 has more space in the back). The short version of the review - if you want an SUV that handles like a Porsche 911 (well almost), feels incredibly safe/comfortable, accelerates like a rocket ship yet can go anywhere in any weather - get a RRS. Oh and I traded mine in for a GMC Sierra Ultimate Denali - just needed something more capable at hauling stuff (see storage gripe) around yet was great on road trips.
Def fuild issue
I ordered for my Sport,that car was so enjoyable but almost every month have to go to the dealer for the DEF fuild system to be checked,they kept talking about software update but yet it still doing the same after the update !!! The DEF horrible!!!
Monster powerful SUV
This is my first Ranger Rover supercharged V8 . it's an awesome super smooth powerful SUV I ever owned. I had every type of fine cars & SUVs but nothing like this V8 Supercharged monster. I would consider an upgrade to full size long wheel base Range Autobiography in the future. I don't think I could go back to the US or German made SUV again.
4 Rovers in - Best one yet!
The awesome wheels have a knack for easily meeting those pesky curbs. Get the Wheel Insurance if offered.
