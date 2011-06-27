Used 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SUV Consumer Reviews

John Harrison , 03/14/2016 HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)

Great car, overall. It really is. Although, there are a few issues that you must contend with before entering into a lease/purchase. I have had an Audi before and I felt its infotainment system was bad. Well, nothing quite prepares you for the system in the current Land Rover/Jaguar range. It is quite simply, the worst I have ever encountered. So bad that the dealership were open about it and didn't even bother to go through it. The in-control offers new potential, but the screen resolution is dire and the traffic overlay in the GPS is simply laughable. I knew more about upcoming apps than the dealership did, and they are still woeful. Why Land Rover decided to do it alone is beyond me. They should have teamed up with apple or android for their far superior app service. I simply use my own maps for long distance driving, which is a bit of an annoyance since I put out 75k for a car, who's entertainment system is worse than a 2011 Jetta (another car I owned). The app store is a joke, they have nothing in there that people actually use. All the fanfare about an app that allows you to conference call in the car...really? Despite the fact that LR have put a ton of money into a new research facility in Oregon, it couldn't come soon enough. justDrive is a better alternative to using your phone, but it saps data and is clunky. It tires to filter all your functions into one easy application, but fails in poor quality graphics, and bad overlay. It also requires continuous cell coverage, which can be problematic when heading into the tundra. Sadly its inhouse sat nav is just not up to snuff, and has been around for years, but its stubbornly holding on. Last gripe on the tech front, is the screen size, camera quality and safety features. The guys at Land Rover should hire whoever designed the new Volvo XC90. That is what I call a car of the future. Amazing camera quality, and infotainment system. Why my car doesn't have a hotspot connection is beyond me. Most do these days, and its not exactly cutting edge technology. As for the sound system, I also opted for the base, which is piss poor. You have to turn the sound up really high to actually hear it, and there is no bass to speak of. I had the base sound system in the Audi and it was amazing. Onto comfort, it did take a while to break in the seats, but they are lovely now. It is hard to find a comfortable position for my arms, especially when driving longer distances. The door frame is eventually to high, and the door ledge is always to low. They should do away with the arm rest, its tiny, and is just an irritant. I always put it up and don't think I have ever bothered to use it since I got the car. The center bin, although large, is not easy to access, its so deep things get jumbled around. There is no space to put glasses, cell phones and cups in the center console. Space really is a premium up front. Now the first world gripes are out the way, the car is fantastic off the line. No real lag, and you pop it into sport mode if you need a quick entrance into traffic on the freeway, and it just goes like the clap. Worth every penny, and infotainment let down at that point. I have used it for some winter driving, and its 4x4 system is great. I couldn't have felt safer in this car. It just reads every inch of the road. No joke, its constantly adjusting to the conditions, and I was able to blaze past people doing 15 mph when the snow hit. Yes the ride is a little stiff, and you feel every bump, but I think that puts me more onto the road. A great feeling. It is well insulated and easy to reach the important buttons, climate and radio. Now, for reliability, It has been in a few times, but that was down to me thinking it was broken, rather than it actually was. Some concerning issues that Land Rover should fix is the hill roll. Most if not all cars stop the car rolling back on a steep incline. At a stop light or whatever. Not the Range, it slowly releases every 5 seconds. I took it in, and I was told that is how the car works, but ever since it has gone in, it doesn't release on an incline. Very strange. The other issue is with the cruise control. While you can set it, it is slow to adjust and you can get stuck trying to slow down. Best thing to do is to cancel the program and reset it at a slower speed. It is dangerous in its current set up. When going down a hill, on a normal highway I have noticed that the truck speeds up and never holds at a constant. The Audi never did that, and always held the car at the chosen speed. Again, I was told that it is like that and now it seems to have gone away when they had their top tech take a look. Since I have not had a full service, it would be unfair to talk about the price, or issues. I would note that for a car this price, there are a few things lacking. And some areas of real improvement. I would consider a new one in 2 years but I some serious improvements would have to be made for that to happen, from sales to service