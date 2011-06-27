Used 2014 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SUV Consumer Reviews

Great Leap Forward... senator1971 , 01/29/2014 67 of 70 people found this review helpful I collected the car in a blizzard 2 weeks ago. Since then, I've only done a couple of hundred miles including a 100 mile round trip yesterday. Car is light years ahead of the previous model. I was a little skeptical of buying the V6 due to the power drop over the normally aspirated V8 of the previous RRS, but the car feels much stronger than the figures portray and I don't regret not getting the V8. Design and finish are way ahead of last gen, as is the ride quality on standard 20" wheels. Capability in the snow and ice has been excellent as well. Interior space, particularly in the back, is way up on the previous model. Report Abuse

Unbeatable at almost any price expatbrit , 10/21/2014 Supercharged 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) 23 of 27 people found this review helpful The Range Rover Sport is not cheap; with the V8 engine and top-end Meridian audio, mine was all but $100k on the road. But you get what you pay for - stunning performance, great handling, the best driving position of any car I've owned, and a luxurious ride that can go anywhere ... and I'm getting 18 mpg in stop-start motoring. After 3 years this all remains true and there have been zero faults with the vehicle Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Briefly rovernewbie , 05/21/2014 12 of 14 people found this review helpful Quite and amazing vehicle. Literally 5/5 in all categories with the exception of the infotainment system. This is about 5 years behind leading competitors like Audi. Fortunately I predominantly use my iPhone for music/GPS so it's not a huge problem for me. The 510 hp is absolutely insane. I highly recommend this to anyone who can afford this. Report Abuse

Initial impressions K-rags , 05/26/2019 Autobiography 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 12/31 (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Just picked up a used RR Sport 2014 Autobiography dark gray with red pimento interior. Pretty easy to drive, plenty of power to spare, nice exhaust note. The infotainment unit is a bit laggy. Nice soft touch materials inside. Seems like it will be thirsty at the fuel pump, but then again this may be the last of the big V8s before everything becomes electrified. Got an extended warranty plan just in case, but hope to have fun with this one. Report Abuse