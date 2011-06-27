Used 2014 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SUV Consumer Reviews
Great Leap Forward...
I collected the car in a blizzard 2 weeks ago. Since then, I've only done a couple of hundred miles including a 100 mile round trip yesterday. Car is light years ahead of the previous model. I was a little skeptical of buying the V6 due to the power drop over the normally aspirated V8 of the previous RRS, but the car feels much stronger than the figures portray and I don't regret not getting the V8. Design and finish are way ahead of last gen, as is the ride quality on standard 20" wheels. Capability in the snow and ice has been excellent as well. Interior space, particularly in the back, is way up on the previous model.
Unbeatable at almost any price
The Range Rover Sport is not cheap; with the V8 engine and top-end Meridian audio, mine was all but $100k on the road. But you get what you pay for - stunning performance, great handling, the best driving position of any car I've owned, and a luxurious ride that can go anywhere ... and I'm getting 18 mpg in stop-start motoring. After 3 years this all remains true and there have been zero faults with the vehicle
Briefly
Quite and amazing vehicle. Literally 5/5 in all categories with the exception of the infotainment system. This is about 5 years behind leading competitors like Audi. Fortunately I predominantly use my iPhone for music/GPS so it's not a huge problem for me. The 510 hp is absolutely insane. I highly recommend this to anyone who can afford this.
Initial impressions
Just picked up a used RR Sport 2014 Autobiography dark gray with red pimento interior. Pretty easy to drive, plenty of power to spare, nice exhaust note. The infotainment unit is a bit laggy. Nice soft touch materials inside. Seems like it will be thirsty at the fuel pump, but then again this may be the last of the big V8s before everything becomes electrified. Got an extended warranty plan just in case, but hope to have fun with this one.
Beats my Cayenne
I was reluctant as others to go with RR after the years of horror stories. I was in love with my Porsche Cayenne until electrical problems began after a water leak. When finally they threw their hands in the air and couldn't get to the bottom of all the shorts that the leak caused we were reluctant to go into another Cayenne. I set out researching the RR Sport as the looks has always had me captivated since 2002 or so. This body style is sleek as heck and rivals any X5 I come across. I have no regrets on our decision to go with the RR. We went with the V6 and don't miss the V8 we had in the Cayenne at all especially with the nice increase in MPG comparably. This car in fit and finish surpasses any M class I have owned and we still have our daughter in one, as well as our Porsche! Total class and sporty looks at the same time. We have not had ANY issues with the car other than a simple thing like the plastic cover of the keys coming loose, THAT IS IT! Way to go Land Rover on your redesign of the RR sport............you hit the ball out of the park!
