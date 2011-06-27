Used 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque SUV Consumer Reviews

John Smith , 04/12/2019 SE Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)

My wife and I have put on +26,000 miles on our 2018 Evoque (commuting). Overall, very comfortable, solid ride, low wind noise, decent power. We did opt for the premium with the cold climate package, but getting a luxury car we figured get the amenities we want. My only issues is that 1st to 2nd gear is a clunky shift. Seems to be about 25% of the time which is off putting to myself. A big plus is the servicing on 2018s went to 1 year/16,000 miles. Our first service was under $250, and our next will be $400, so that was a nice surprise, even cheaper than our Kia. Plus after getting rear-ended and needing just shy of $20,000 in work done, my wife walked away with only a sore neck, and the dealership was very helpful every step of the way. Overall we have been very pleased with the purchase, and would recommend to our friends.