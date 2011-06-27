  1. Home
Used 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque SUV Consumer Reviews

5(0%)4(100%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.0
1 reviews
List Price Range
$29,995 - $48,458
Great Ride & Servicing, Clunky 1st-2nd Gear Change

John Smith, 04/12/2019
SE Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
3 of 4 people found this review helpful

My wife and I have put on +26,000 miles on our 2018 Evoque (commuting). Overall, very comfortable, solid ride, low wind noise, decent power. We did opt for the premium with the cold climate package, but getting a luxury car we figured get the amenities we want. My only issues is that 1st to 2nd gear is a clunky shift. Seems to be about 25% of the time which is off putting to myself. A big plus is the servicing on 2018s went to 1 year/16,000 miles. Our first service was under $250, and our next will be $400, so that was a nice surprise, even cheaper than our Kia. Plus after getting rear-ended and needing just shy of $20,000 in work done, my wife walked away with only a sore neck, and the dealership was very helpful every step of the way. Overall we have been very pleased with the purchase, and would recommend to our friends.

Performance
Interior
Comfort
