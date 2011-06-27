Used 2009 Land Rover LR3 SUV Consumer Reviews

supercool paganviking , 08/06/2009 4 of 4 people found this review helpful love the all-conditions suspension control and full-time AWD. a solid truck worthy of the land rover brand. safety, comfort, and reliability are excellent. definitely worth the price. i look forward to many years of land rover ownership. Report Abuse

LR3 for me............. 2 Timer Land Rover , 09/22/2009 2 of 5 people found this review helpful After evaluating many mid-sized suv's, I decided on the '09 LR3 HSE. White/Blk. I just like the solid feel of these suv's. I drove the new LR4, I kinda like the utilitarian interior of the LR3.....plus about $14,000 less. My wife has an '07 LRRR, 50,000 miles and not one problem. Because of our experience with the RR, I felt good about the LR3 purchase. Gas mileage on the larger RR is 16 city & 21 hwy, I assume the LR3 will be the same. I hunt/fish so I will use the off-road ability this suv. Dealer came off $10,000 off sticker. Full maint. on the '09 not on the LR4. Look forward to happy miles like we have had with the Range Rover.

Excellent Car Hash , 02/10/2009 1 of 4 people found this review helpful Great Car, good Drive, Powerful Engine and Car for difficult missions. Safe for Family, Luxury and conformable.

2009 LR3 2009 HSE LR3 , 03/04/2009 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I just took delivery on a 2009 LR3, my 2006 lease ended and definately wanted to stay with the LR3. Very pleased with all aspects of the 2006, and hoping to have as good of an experience with the 2009. We don't rock crawl but we do make use of all it's off road capabilities in our travels. For the money I don't think you can beat the performance or styling, with it's updated exterior it's a real head turner. Very pleased with the updated interior as well, the seats are higher quality and much more comfortable. It handles great and has plenty of power. I put 62K miles on in 30 months and the only service related issue on the '06 was a leaky gasket around the thermostat, not bad.