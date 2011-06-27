Used 2005 Land Rover LR3 SUV Consumer Reviews
Overall a great vehicle!
Bought a used 2005 LR3 V8 with 75,000 miles. Now just about to turn 100,000. Overall I love this vehicle and (knock wood) have not had any mechanical issues. Besides it's amazing appearance, it was cheaper than a used Tahoe 4X4. It rides very smoothly and has just the right amount of power. The a/c ( I live in Phoenix) works great. I'm hoping that it stays reliable. It hasn't however been problem free. The glove box door broke, the little door that covers the cigarette light won't stay up ( I don't smoke), the handle for the back storage area floor board came off and my side molding has come off twice. Once while four wheeling and once in a car wash (poor design). Still love the car!
Things to Look For in a Used LR3
I bought this LR3 in 2008 when gas prices skyrocketed, and everyone was dumping their SUVs for better fuel economy. I bought a 2005 LR3 V8 with 30k miles for $20k with a full bumper to bumper warranty. Once I took it off- road with the dealership mechanics, I fell in love with it. I don't care that the sunroof leaks - at least not that much. If you buy one, make sure to buy it during a rain storm and drive it aggressively. That's when you'll notice a leak problem if there is one. Also - look for signs of leakage below the VIN number plate. There is a piece of paper below it (likely from the factory). If it is discolored, it is probably from one of those crummy sunroof drains.
The little things
The ride, comfort and off road ability are amazing. It's the little things that are bothersome. All of these happened after 90,000 miles. Broken handle on glove box, broken radio button, handle on back storage compartment fell off, power front seat went out, drivers side power window button won't open back passenger side window, lost two rear exterior rocker panels in car wash and rear lift gate pistons went out. Not to mention the trip meter, gas mileage indicator, and miles till empty read out work some days and some days dont. At 120,000 miles this thing runs like it did at 50,000 miles. But the little things are incredibly annoying.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Still holding on to my LR3
In 2007, bought my 2005 LR3 used at about 45,000 miles and also bought very expensive extended warranty from Fidelity due to its bad reputation of reliability. Ending up never needed the extended warranty. Never have had any major problems except a few minors like the rear window wiper and brake cable corrosion. The "Check Engine" light occasionally came on and was told by my dealership that I needed new battery more than a year ago. My local Interstate Battery store checked the battery out just fine, and I am still running with it. I did changed 4 brakes with brake rotors twice for the 4 years and 50,000 miles that I have owned it so far for almost $3,000 each time. That's expensive!!!
Warranty Only Please!
My LR3 was a heartbreaker. I just traded it in after only 18 months of use. In that time it cost me nearly $1,700 at the dealer, and it was looking to need nearly another $1,200+ in work. Air compressor died, keyless entry died, rocker mouldings fell off regularly, front axle bearing bad, undiagnosed HDC fault, pass door lock died. This in a vehicle with 62,000 miles on it. I average 20k miles a year and had more problems in 15k on this vehicle than any other vehicle I've owned! If you can stand the maintenance, this is an awesome vehicle. I almost kept it.
Sponsored cars related to the LR3
Related Used 2005 Land Rover LR3 SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner