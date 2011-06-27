  1. Home
Used 2015 Land Rover LR2 SUV Consumer Reviews

5(50%)4(50%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.5
2 reviews
Great Vehicle for Anything

Mike D, 09/06/2015
HSE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
14 of 14 people found this review helpful

I purchased my LR2 immediately prior to one of the most punishing winters in New England history and put 13,900 miles on it in a year of driving (mixed town/highway use as a daily driver). The all-wheel drive system of this SUV is unmatched by any other SUV in the compact market. When forced to drive in several of the blizzards with 1-2 feet of snow, I simply placed the vehicle into snow mode and had no issues driving on untreated roadways. The climate controls are all control dials, which made it easy to adjust while driving. The voice-activated navigation, heated steering wheel/seats were also incredible. The 4 cylinder turbo engine moves the vehicle, giving it a sporty and fun driving experience when paired with the nimble nature of the steering system. Another cool feature for cold weather drivers is the heated windshield. Land Rover wove miniature wires through the windshield that heats the entire thing when activated (which prevents just a small section defogging and instead rapidly dissipates condensation and ice development). The negatives to the vehicle are its compact cabin (but it is a compact SUV and I am 6' tall), the presence of turbo lag when accelerating, the poor fuel economy when compared to other vehicles in this segment, the lack of a power liftgate (which has now become standard among LR2's competitors), and the small amount of legroom for rear passengers (once again; its a compact SUV). In the 13,900 miles that I drove the vehicle I experienced 2 mechanical issues. The first issue was a "low coolant" message that occurred when it was -20 degrees out. The vehicle did not have low coolant however, and the message disappeared after running the engine briefly. The second issue was a "service required" message that came on after bringing the vehicle in for its first annual service. I had to bring the light to the dealership three times to stop the message from appearing. All of this was covered under vehicle warranty, however it was an annoyance and the service experience was not what I would have expected from a luxury car brand. All said, this vehicle is incredible if you need to have the confidence to get through anything that nature throws at you (While keeping you extremely comfortable). If you're willing to compromise on that ability, other SUV's offer more technologically advanced features and much better fuel economy ratings.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Excellent SUV for long Road Trips

Javelin, 07/26/2016
4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
8 of 9 people found this review helpful

Not long after we got our LR2, we took a long road trip from Missouri to Nova Scotia(Canada). No problems to report here and that was about 3k miles of road. Our second road trip took us from Missouri to the west coast Seattle, Washington area and up to Vancouver, BC, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Canada. Coming back to the US through North Dakota and back to Missouri - the trip took 5600 miles! No problems to report whatsoever. This SUV can accelerate when needed even with full-cargo in the back and four occupants; eg, coming out from a Rest Area and into traffic. The braking is excellent. I really enjoy this car's performance; when it's 100F outside and you have the AC on at full blast, I don't see/feel any noticeable engine performance degradation or lag...the car just go. Reliable SUV from personal experience.

