Used 2005 Land Rover Freelander SUV Consumer Reviews
Possibly the worst vehicle ever
I am writing this review in hopes of deterring and potential buyers from purchasing one of these horrid little automobiles. I do not own one; I am a career mechanic, and we contract with a used car lot to repair their vehicles. They have brought in a number of these Freelanders with mileage ranging from 30k to 80k, and not one of them has been saleable without at least $1k in repairs. Aside from being under powered, lazy/sloppy handling, and interior ergonomics worse than the old Ford Festiva, these things have more mechanical and electrical problems than any other model from any manufacturer. VERY expensive parts and high labor costs. Absolute JUNK!
Got Gotten!
This is the first car I financed in order to buy this car last minute, I had to scramble to get it. Within the same month of buying it, I had 2 take it back to the dealership because the car wouldn't start, they fixed it then couple of weeks later the temp gauge started lighting up. They looked at it 2x, first stating coolant level down, then claiming the cap containing coolant needed to be replaced, now after 2 wks temp gauge still light red. I then took it to Land Rover dealer and they also recommended engine replacement to the tune of $10k. I was shocked, depressed, and felt like someone just really took advantage of me. I GOT GOTTEN!!
Worst Designed Vehicle Seen To Date
Don't buy the car ever. No matter how little or simple the part it is outrageous in cost. The design and quality of the materials is poor. In a short time I have had to replace the starter, brake light switch, all of the tires, all of the pads, the HDC switch, mass air flow sensor, intake manifold upper because the plastic plenum lever inside broke like it does for literally all of the freelander models, battery, Starter, grounding straps from engine to chassis, fuel pump, fuel filter, the rear cargo door wont open, the drivers side rear window wont open, the sun roof motor has failed, the entire coolant system because all of the lines are brittle plastic that shatters at the slightest touch, the thermostat housing underneath the intake lowers because that too is brittle plastic and cracks frequently, the purge valve solenoid, multiple vacuum lines. valve cover gaskets, oil filter, coolant expansion tank, the plastic radiator that gets brittle because as everyone knows freelanders overheat and run hot. This is all below 100k miles and no rough driving with standard maintenance. the placement of pretty much every part is insane and appears to be designed to fail and be impossible to replace. The vehicle hold value like a leaky sieve, O2 sensors replaced. And to top it all off the ECU has to be replaced and the new ECU has to be programed
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
poor choice
Purchased from dealer with 28K miles. Spends most of it's time in the shop. Was told the engine needs to be replaced at 55K miles. Land Rover mechanic says its junk.
Owned 6 years, traded for a Hyundai
I purchased my Freelander brand new in 2005. I loved the handling and ride but over the years found the vehicle to be gas-hungry, under-powered and of poor build quality. Constant electrical problems including a repeated problem with windshield wiper switches. After having driven Jeeps for many years I was surprised to get stuck in the Freelander during snowstorms that the Jeeps handled well. I traded for a Hyundai Veracruz two years ago and found it a much more reliable vehicle. The Veracruz (now a long body Santa Fe) is better in the snow than my Rover was and is an all around more civilized vehicle.
Sponsored cars related to the Freelander
Related Used 2005 Land Rover Freelander SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner