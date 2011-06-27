  1. Home
  2. Land Rover
  3. Land Rover Freelander
  4. Used 2005 Land Rover Freelander
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2005 Land Rover Freelander SE Features & Specs

More about the 2005 Freelander
Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,830
See Freelander Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$26,830
viscous center differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$26,830
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)270.4/321.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$26,830
Torque177 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower174 hp @ 6250 rpm
Turning circle38.0 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$26,830
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
traction controlyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$26,830
8 total speakersyes
80 watts stereo outputyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$26,830
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front door pocketsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$26,830
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$26,830
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,830
Front head room38.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room55.9 in.
Front leg room41.8 in.
leather/suedeyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,830
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear leg room36.8 in.
Rear shoulder room53.1 in.
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$26,830
Front track60.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity46.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight3640 lbs.
Gross weight4541 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place19.3 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.39 cd.
Angle of approach30.5 degrees
Maximum payload901 lbs.
Angle of departure33.9 degrees
Length174.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity2500 lbs.
Ground clearance7.3 in.
Height72.0 in.
Wheel base101.0 in.
Width71.2 in.
Rear track60.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$26,830
Exterior Colors
  • Alveston Red Micatallic
  • Bonatti Grey Metallic
  • Java Black Pearlescent
  • Cairns Blue
  • Chawton White Solid
  • Zambezi Silver Metallic
  • Tonga Green Pearlescent
Interior Colors
  • Ash Black
  • Alpaca Beige
  • Ash Black
  • Alpaca Beige
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$26,830
outside rear mounted spare tireyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P215/65R H tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$26,830
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$26,830
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
See Freelander Inventory

Related Used 2005 Land Rover Freelander SE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles