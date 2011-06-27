  1. Home
  2. Land Rover
  3. Land Rover Discovery
  4. Used 2017 Land Rover Discovery
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2017 Land Rover Discovery SE Features & Specs

More about the 2017 Discovery
Overview
Starting MSRP
$49,990
See Discovery Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$49,990
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
descent controlyes
electronic single-speedyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Land Rover Discovery
Request a Quote
LANDROVERUSA.COM
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$49,990
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.5 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$49,990
Torque332 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower340 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle40.4 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$49,990
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$49,990
Cold Climate Packageyes
Black Design Packageyes
Smoker's Packageyes
SE Technology Packageyes
7 Seat Packageyes
Capability Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$49,990
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
250 watts stereo outputyes
11 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$49,990
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$49,990
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$49,990
SiriusXM Satellite Radio and HD Radioyes
Loadspace Storage Railsyes
Loadspace Safety Netyes
Activity Keyyes
Front Center Console Cooler Compartmentyes
Ebony Headliningyes
Loadspace Coveryes
2 USB Charging Ports in Second Rowyes
Powered Inner Tailgateyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$49,990
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$49,990
12 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
Front leg room39.1 in.
leatheryes
12 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room39.4 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room60.5 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room57.8 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$49,990
Rear head room39.0 in.
Rear hip Room55.7 in.
Rear leg room37.6 in.
Rear shoulder room59.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$49,990
Heated Windshieldyes
21" 9 Spoke Alloy Wheels - Style 9002yes
Trailer Hitch w/Electrical Connectoryes
Full-Size Spare Wheelyes
20" 5-Split Spoke Alloy Wheels - Style 5011 w/Gloss Black Finishyes
20" 5-Split Spoke Alloy Wheels - Style 5011yes
21" 10-Split Spoke Alloy Wheels - Style 1012yes
Sliding Power Sunroof w/Power Blindyes
Full Length Silver Roof Railsyes
20" 10-Split Spoke Alloy Wheels - Style 1011yes
Full Length Black Roof Railsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$49,990
Maximum cargo capacity82.7 cu.ft.
Angle of departure25.0 degrees
Length195.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity8201 lbs.
Curb weight4835 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place45.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.7 in.
Angle of approach23.6 degrees
Height73.5 in.
Wheel base115.0 in.
Width81.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$49,990
Exterior Colors
  • Carpathian Grey Premium Metallic
  • Kaikoura Stone Metallic
  • Firenze Red Metallic
  • Loire Blue Metallic
  • Aintree Green Metallic
  • Corris Grey Metallic
  • Santorini Black Metallic
  • Aruba Premium Metallic
  • Indus Silver Metallic
  • Scotia Grey Metallic
  • Fuji White
  • Namib Orange Premium Metallic
  • Montalcino Red Metallic
  • Yulong White Metallic
  • Narvik Black
  • Waitomo Grey Premium Metallic
  • Silicon Silver Premium Metallic
  • Farallon Black Premium Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Acorn/Ebony, leather
  • Ebony, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$49,990
19 in. wheelsyes
R19 tiresyes
Null tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$49,990
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$49,990
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
See Discovery Inventory

Related Used 2017 Land Rover Discovery SE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles