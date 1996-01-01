Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Lamborghini
  3. Lamborghini Urus
  4. 2022 Lamborghini Urus
  5. Specs & Features

2022 Lamborghini Urus Base Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Urus
More about the 2022 Urus
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$221,506
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
EPA city/highway MPG12/17 MPG
EPA combined MPG14 MPG
Range in miles (city/hwy)237.6/336.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.8 gal.
Engine
Engine
Base engine size4.0 L
CylindersV8
Base engine typeGas
Horsepower641 hp @ 6,000 rpm
Torque627 lb-ft @ 2,250 rpm
Valves32
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (DOHC)
Valve timingVariable
Direct injectionyes
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Suspension
Suspension
Four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Dimensions
Dimensions
Length201.3 in.
Overall width with mirrors85.9 in.
Overall width without mirrors79.4 in.
Height64.5 in.
Wheelbase118.2 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place21.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.8 in.
Angle of approach20.3 degrees
Angle of departure26.8 degrees
Curb weight4,850 lbs.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Grigio Nimbus Matt
  • Nero Noctis Matt
  • Bianco Monocerus Matt
  • Grigio Keres Matt
  • Verde Scandal
  • Blu Cepheus
  • Verde Lares
  • Blu Astraeus
  • Balloon White
  • Viola Pasifae
  • Verde Selvans
  • Grigio Telesto
  • Viola Mithras
  • Rosso Efesto
  • Blu Aegir
  • Blu Astraeus Matt
  • Nero Granatus
  • Blu Eleos Matt
  • Bronzo Hypnos
  • Grigio Antares
  • Marrone Eklipsys
  • Verde Hydra
  • Giallo Inti
  • Verde Mantis
  • Arancio Borealis
  • Arancio Argos
  • Rosso Mars
  • Nero Noctis
  • Grigio Keres
  • Giallo Auge
  • Blu Eleos
  • Grigio Nimbus
  • Nero Helene
  • Marrone Alcestis
  • Rosso Anteros
  • Bianco Icarus
  • Bianco Monocerus
Interior Colors
  • Grigio Octans Unicolor, leather
  • Marrone Elpis Unicolor, leather
  • Nero Ade Unicolor, leather
  • Nero Ade/Rosso Alala Sportivo, alcantara
  • Nero Ade/Giallo Taurus Sportivo, alcantara
  • Nero Ade/Arancio Leonis Sportivo, leather
  • Nero Ade/Giallo Taurus Sportivo, leather
  • Nero Ade Unicolor, alcantara
  • Grigio Octans Unicolor, alcantara
  • Nero Ade/Blu Amon Sportivo, leather
  • Nero Ade/Bianco Leda Sportivo, leather
  • Nero Ade/Verde Fauns Sportivo, leather
  • Nero Ade/Rosso Alala Sportivo, leather
  • Rosso Rea Elegante, leather
  • Nero Ade/Arancio Leonis Sportivo, alcantara
  • Nero Ade/Verde Fauns Sportivo, alcantara
  • Nero Ade/Bianco Leda Sportivo, alcantara
  • Bianco Polar Elegante, leather
  • Terra Efire Elegante, leather
  • Terra Asia Elegante, leather
  • Blu Teia Elegante, leather
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
Leatheryes
Bucket front seatsyes
12-way power driver seatyes
Height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
12-way power passenger seatyes
Height adjustable passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Multi-level heating driver seatyes
Multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Folding center armrestyes
Safety
Safety
Blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Pre-collision safety systemyes
Dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Stability controlyes
Traction controlyes
Child seat anchorsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Tire pressure monitoringyes
LED headlampyes
Adaptive headlightsyes
Daytime running lightsyes
Cornering lightsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Engine immobilizeryes
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
8 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
Video monitoryes
DVD playeryes
Power Feature
Power Feature
Hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
Keyless ignitionyes
Tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Electric power steeringyes
Front, side, and rear view camerayes
Front and rear parking sensorsyes
Adaptive cruise controlyes
Universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Front and rear cupholdersyes
Front and rear door pocketsyes
Leather steering wheelyes
Four zone climate controlyes
Rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
Trip computeryes
Compassyes
External temperature displayyes
Tachometeryes
Clockyes
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
Painted alloy wheelsyes
21 x 10.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
315/40R Z tiresyes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Mechanical Options
Mechanical Options
Off-Road Modes w/Trailer Towing Preparation +$637
Parking Assistance Package w/Remote Park Assist +$3,544
Packages
Packages
Body Color Style Package +$2,016
Chrome Package +$530
High Gloss Black Style Package +$3,404
Ambient Light Package +$3,132
Off-Road Package +$3,827
Sunshine Package +$1,647
Smoker Package +$379
Embroidered Lamborghini Shield on Headrest +$956
Big Interior Carbon Package on Front Console +$5,303
Small Interior Carbon Package +$2,778
Lower Leather Package +$3,077
Colored Upper Leather Package +$0
Colored Lower Leather Package +$3,077
Upper Leather Package +$3,501
Interior Options
Interior Options
Premium Air Quality System w/Air Ionizer and Aromatization +$584
Lamborghini Connect Vehicle Tracking System +$1,486
Cargo Management System +$631
Multifunctional Steering Wheel in Colored Smooth Leather +$690
Contrast Stitching on Steering Wheel +$414
Multifunctional Heated Steering Wheel in Colored Smooth Leather +$1,321
Multifunctional Heated Steering Wheel in Smooth Leather +$631
Multifunctional Steering Wheel w/Perforated Leather Inserts +$690
Multifunctional Heated Steering Wheel w/Suede Leather Inserts +$1,321
Advanced 3D Bang & Olufsen Sound System +$6,313
Lamborghini Sensonum Premium Sound System +$3,979
Multifunctional Heated Steering Wheel w/Perforated Leather Inserts +$1,321
Multifunctional Steering Wheel w/Suede Leather Inserts +$690
Night Vision +$2,653
Bicolor Inverted (Contrast Color/Basic Color) +$252
Floor Mats w/Leather Piping and Double Stitching +$690
4-Seat Configuration w/Fully Electric Front Seats +$3,788
Fully Electric Front Seats w/Ventilation and Massage +$3,157
Rear Seat Heating +$631
Bianco Polar Colored Seat Belt +$887
Terra Efire Vintage Colored Seat Belt +$887
Colored Seat Belts +$377
Terra Asia Vintage Colored Seat Belt +$887
Rosso Rea Colored Seat Belt +$887
Unicolor Sportivo Alcantara +$1,894
Bicolor Sportivo Alcantara +$3,157
Bicolor Sportivo Leather +$2,526
Stitching Option +$733
Contrast Color Accents on Center Tunnel +$3,157
Inserts in Modern Bright Wood Open Pore w/Alu Inlay +$1,699
Bicolor Elegante Leather +$2,526
Inserts in Wood-Open Pore w/Alu Inlay +$1,699
Black Anodized Treatment on Aluminum Inserts +$584
Interior Carbon Package on Rear Console +$1,010
Inserts in Wood-Open Pore +$1,699
Kick-Plates in Carbon Fiber +$2,312
Q-Citura w/Leather +$3,321
Match to Contrast Color +$252
Q-Citura w/Alcantara +$3,321
Alcantara Seats w/Pearl Capsule's Colored Accents +$4,924
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
Rear Spoiler in High Gloss Black +$506
High Gloss Black Rear Diffuser +$1,201
Fuel Cap in Carbon Fiber +$631
Mirror Housing in Carbon Fiber +$1,580
Wheel Arches in Carbon Fiber +$6,692
Mirror Housings in High Gloss Black +$631
Wheel Arches in Body Color +$1,262
Black Matt Exhaust Tailpipes +$884
Upper Exterior Carbon Fiber Package +$7,851
Lower Exterior Carbon Fiber Package +$14,326
Rear Diffuser, Door Inserts and Front Splitter in High Gloss Black +$1,389
Rear Diffuser and Door Inserts in High Gloss Black +$1,389
Polished Grey Exhaust Tailpipes +$1,106
Brushed Exhaust Tailpipes +$1,106
High Gloss Black Door Inserts +$2,020
Heated and Heat-Reflective Windscreen +$903
Privacy Glasses, Acoustic and Heat-Insulated Glasses +$2,134
Heat Reflective Windscreen +$399
Washing Package +$849
Hands Free Tailgate +$827
Lamborghini Frame in Carbon Fiber +$1,201
Rear Spoiler in Carbon Fiber +$1,478
Panoramic Roof +$2,848
Black Roof Rails +$1,017
Chrome Roof Rails +$1,017
Orange Painted Brake Calipers +$1,262
Red Painted Brake Calipers +$1,262
Black Painted Brake Calipers +$1,262
Yellow Painted Brake Calipers +$1,262
Green Painted Brake Calipers +$1,262
Seats in Main Color on Bicolore Interiors +$758
Black Chrome Exhaust Tailpipes +$1,106
Bright Chrome Exhaust Tailpipes +$884
21" Spare Wheel +$696
Manual Trailer Hitch w/o Tow Ball +$1,168
Transparent Protective Film +$3,157
Side Double Glaze and Heat Absorption Glass +$1,061
22" PZero Corsa Tires +$1,894
21'' All-Seasons Tires +$631
Rims Nath 22" Titanium Matt +$4,641
Rims Nath 22" Silver +$3,979
Rims Asterope 21" Graphite Grey +$3,314
Rims Asterope 21" Silver +$2,652
Rims Taigete 23" Diamond Finished +$5,996
Rims Taigete 23" Shiny Black +$5,358
Rims Nath 22" Diamond Finished +$5,039
Inventory

Related 2022 Lamborghini Urus Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars

Other models

AdvertisementStateFarm
Shopping for car insurance?
Make sure you’re getting the best rate. Check Rates