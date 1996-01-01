2022 Lamborghini Urus Base Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$221,506
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Fuel & MPG
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|EPA city/highway MPG
|12/17 MPG
|EPA combined MPG
|14 MPG
|Range in miles (city/hwy)
|237.6/336.6 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|19.8 gal.
|Engine
|Base engine size
|4.0 L
|Cylinders
|V8
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Horsepower
|641 hp @ 6,000 rpm
|Torque
|627 lb-ft @ 2,250 rpm
|Valves
|32
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (DOHC)
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Direct injection
|yes
|Drivetrain
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Center and rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Suspension
|Four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Dimensions
|Length
|201.3 in.
|Overall width with mirrors
|85.9 in.
|Overall width without mirrors
|79.4 in.
|Height
|64.5 in.
|Wheelbase
|118.2 in.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|21.8 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|6.8 in.
|Angle of approach
|20.3 degrees
|Angle of departure
|26.8 degrees
|Curb weight
|4,850 lbs.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Front Seat Dimensions
|Leather
|yes
|Bucket front seats
|yes
|12-way power driver seat
|yes
|Height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|12-way power passenger seat
|yes
|Height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Folding center armrest
|yes
|Safety
|Blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|Pre-collision safety system
|yes
|Dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|Front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Stability control
|yes
|Traction control
|yes
|Child seat anchors
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|Adaptive headlights
|yes
|Daytime running lights
|yes
|Cornering lights
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Engine immobilizer
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|8 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|Video monitor
|yes
|DVD player
|yes
|Power Feature
|Hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|Keyless ignition
|yes
|Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Electric power steering
|yes
|Front, side, and rear view camera
|yes
|Front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|Adaptive cruise control
|yes
|Universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Front and rear cupholders
|yes
|Front and rear door pockets
|yes
|Leather steering wheel
|yes
|Four zone climate control
|yes
|Rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|Interior air filtration
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|Instrumentation
|Trip computer
|yes
|Compass
|yes
|External temperature display
|yes
|Tachometer
|yes
|Clock
|yes
|Tires & Wheels
|Painted alloy wheels
|yes
|21 x 10.5 in. wheels
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|315/40R Z tires
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Drivetrain
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Rust
|12 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Mechanical Options
|Off-Road Modes w/Trailer Towing Preparation
|+$637
|Parking Assistance Package w/Remote Park Assist
|+$3,544
|Packages
|Body Color Style Package
|+$2,016
|Chrome Package
|+$530
|High Gloss Black Style Package
|+$3,404
|Ambient Light Package
|+$3,132
|Off-Road Package
|+$3,827
|Sunshine Package
|+$1,647
|Smoker Package
|+$379
|Embroidered Lamborghini Shield on Headrest
|+$956
|Big Interior Carbon Package on Front Console
|+$5,303
|Small Interior Carbon Package
|+$2,778
|Lower Leather Package
|+$3,077
|Colored Upper Leather Package
|+$0
|Colored Lower Leather Package
|+$3,077
|Upper Leather Package
|+$3,501
|Interior Options
|Premium Air Quality System w/Air Ionizer and Aromatization
|+$584
|Lamborghini Connect Vehicle Tracking System
|+$1,486
|Cargo Management System
|+$631
|Multifunctional Steering Wheel in Colored Smooth Leather
|+$690
|Contrast Stitching on Steering Wheel
|+$414
|Multifunctional Heated Steering Wheel in Colored Smooth Leather
|+$1,321
|Multifunctional Heated Steering Wheel in Smooth Leather
|+$631
|Multifunctional Steering Wheel w/Perforated Leather Inserts
|+$690
|Multifunctional Heated Steering Wheel w/Suede Leather Inserts
|+$1,321
|Advanced 3D Bang & Olufsen Sound System
|+$6,313
|Lamborghini Sensonum Premium Sound System
|+$3,979
|Multifunctional Heated Steering Wheel w/Perforated Leather Inserts
|+$1,321
|Multifunctional Steering Wheel w/Suede Leather Inserts
|+$690
|Night Vision
|+$2,653
|Bicolor Inverted (Contrast Color/Basic Color)
|+$252
|Floor Mats w/Leather Piping and Double Stitching
|+$690
|4-Seat Configuration w/Fully Electric Front Seats
|+$3,788
|Fully Electric Front Seats w/Ventilation and Massage
|+$3,157
|Rear Seat Heating
|+$631
|Bianco Polar Colored Seat Belt
|+$887
|Terra Efire Vintage Colored Seat Belt
|+$887
|Colored Seat Belts
|+$377
|Terra Asia Vintage Colored Seat Belt
|+$887
|Rosso Rea Colored Seat Belt
|+$887
|Unicolor Sportivo Alcantara
|+$1,894
|Bicolor Sportivo Alcantara
|+$3,157
|Bicolor Sportivo Leather
|+$2,526
|Stitching Option
|+$733
|Contrast Color Accents on Center Tunnel
|+$3,157
|Inserts in Modern Bright Wood Open Pore w/Alu Inlay
|+$1,699
|Bicolor Elegante Leather
|+$2,526
|Inserts in Wood-Open Pore w/Alu Inlay
|+$1,699
|Black Anodized Treatment on Aluminum Inserts
|+$584
|Interior Carbon Package on Rear Console
|+$1,010
|Inserts in Wood-Open Pore
|+$1,699
|Kick-Plates in Carbon Fiber
|+$2,312
|Q-Citura w/Leather
|+$3,321
|Match to Contrast Color
|+$252
|Q-Citura w/Alcantara
|+$3,321
|Alcantara Seats w/Pearl Capsule's Colored Accents
|+$4,924
|Exterior Options
|Rear Spoiler in High Gloss Black
|+$506
|High Gloss Black Rear Diffuser
|+$1,201
|Fuel Cap in Carbon Fiber
|+$631
|Mirror Housing in Carbon Fiber
|+$1,580
|Wheel Arches in Carbon Fiber
|+$6,692
|Mirror Housings in High Gloss Black
|+$631
|Wheel Arches in Body Color
|+$1,262
|Black Matt Exhaust Tailpipes
|+$884
|Upper Exterior Carbon Fiber Package
|+$7,851
|Lower Exterior Carbon Fiber Package
|+$14,326
|Rear Diffuser, Door Inserts and Front Splitter in High Gloss Black
|+$1,389
|Rear Diffuser and Door Inserts in High Gloss Black
|+$1,389
|Polished Grey Exhaust Tailpipes
|+$1,106
|Brushed Exhaust Tailpipes
|+$1,106
|High Gloss Black Door Inserts
|+$2,020
|Heated and Heat-Reflective Windscreen
|+$903
|Privacy Glasses, Acoustic and Heat-Insulated Glasses
|+$2,134
|Heat Reflective Windscreen
|+$399
|Washing Package
|+$849
|Hands Free Tailgate
|+$827
|Lamborghini Frame in Carbon Fiber
|+$1,201
|Rear Spoiler in Carbon Fiber
|+$1,478
|Panoramic Roof
|+$2,848
|Black Roof Rails
|+$1,017
|Chrome Roof Rails
|+$1,017
|Orange Painted Brake Calipers
|+$1,262
|Red Painted Brake Calipers
|+$1,262
|Black Painted Brake Calipers
|+$1,262
|Yellow Painted Brake Calipers
|+$1,262
|Green Painted Brake Calipers
|+$1,262
|Seats in Main Color on Bicolore Interiors
|+$758
|Black Chrome Exhaust Tailpipes
|+$1,106
|Bright Chrome Exhaust Tailpipes
|+$884
|21" Spare Wheel
|+$696
|Manual Trailer Hitch w/o Tow Ball
|+$1,168
|Transparent Protective Film
|+$3,157
|Side Double Glaze and Heat Absorption Glass
|+$1,061
|22" PZero Corsa Tires
|+$1,894
|21'' All-Seasons Tires
|+$631
|Rims Nath 22" Titanium Matt
|+$4,641
|Rims Nath 22" Silver
|+$3,979
|Rims Asterope 21" Graphite Grey
|+$3,314
|Rims Asterope 21" Silver
|+$2,652
|Rims Taigete 23" Diamond Finished
|+$5,996
|Rims Taigete 23" Shiny Black
|+$5,358
|Rims Nath 22" Diamond Finished
|+$5,039
Related 2022 Lamborghini Urus Base info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used GMC Yukon 2011
- Used Mazda MX-5 Miata 2000
- Used Acura Integra 2014
- Used Audi S5 2008
- Used Jaguar XJ 2009
- Used Lexus LX 600 2010
- Used Mercury Grand Marquis 1996
- Used Acura Integra 2005
- Used Ford Bronco 1994
- Used Buick Rendezvous 2003
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2023 Volvo S60
- 2022 A7
- 2021 Subaru Impreza
- 2021 F-250 Super Duty
- BMW X7 2022
- 2023 BMW X7 News
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
- 2023 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- 2022 Clubman
- 2023 Lexus LC 500 News
Other models to consider
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2022 Grand Cherokee
- 2022 F-PACE
- 2022 X5 M
- 2023 e-tron
- 2022 GLE-Class Coupe
- 2021 Land Cruiser
- 2022 Mazda CX-9
- 2022 Chevrolet Tahoe
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse
- 2022 QX50
Latest Updates On New Cars
- 2023 Toyota Venza News
- 2023 Audi A4 News
- 2023 Porsche Cayenne News
- 2023 Aston Martin DBX News
- 2023 BMW M2 News
Other models
- New Honda Pilot for Sale in Alvin, TX
- Used Mercedes-Benz Clk-Class in Norcross, GA
- New Buick Enclave for Sale in Holyoke, MA
- New Mercedes-Benz Cla-Class for Sale in Midlothian, IL
- New Land-Rover Range-Rover for Sale in Windsor, CA
- New Audi SQ8 for Sale in Palatka, FL
- New Mini Hardtop-4-Door for Sale in North Royalton, OH
- New Ford Explorer for Sale in Wellington, FL
- New Hyundai Santa-Fe for Sale in Hackensack, NJ
- New BMW M8 for Sale in Marion, OH
- Used Scion TC in Howell, MI
- Used Acura TSX in Douglasville, GA
- New Audi Q4-E-Tron for Sale in Bend, OR
- New Land-Rover Range-Rover for Sale in Yankton, SD
- New BMW X6-M for Sale in Humble, TX
- New Mercedes-Benz G-Class for Sale in Mount Vernon, WA
- New Mazda Mx-5-Miata-Rf for Sale in Santa Maria, CA
- New Volkswagen Golf-Gti for Sale in Vincennes, IN
- New BMW 5-Series for Sale in Fairmont, WV
- New Mazda CX-5 for Sale in Norfolk, NE
- New Toyota GR86 for Sale in Beverly Hills, CA
- New Ford Escape for Sale in Crowley, TX
- New Ford F-150-Lightning for Sale in Woonsocket, RI
- New Porsche 911 for Sale in Ephrata, PA
- Used Mazda CX-3 in American Canyon, CA
- New Mitsubishi Mirage-G4 for Sale in Pocatello, ID
- New Infiniti Q50 for Sale in Bedford, OH
- New BMW Alpina-B7 for Sale in Stuart, FL
- Used Lincoln Zephyr in Floral Park, NY
- New Ford Maverick for Sale in Cleveland, TN