  1. Home
  2. Lamborghini
  3. Lamborghini Urus
  4. 2019 Lamborghini Urus
  5. 2019 Lamborghini Urus SUV
  6. Consumer Reviews

2019 Lamborghini Urus SUV Consumer Reviews

More about the 2019 Urus
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
2 reviews
Write a review
See all Uruses for sale
MSRP Starting at
$200,000
Compare dealer price quotes
Select your model:
What should I pay

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

The Urus rules the SUV pack... the alpha SUV

Xorro 69, 12/26/2019
4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
4 of 9 people found this review helpful

The lambo urus ... is powerful... super sexy... overpriced for what it is... but she blows everything else away. We looked at all the hi end SUV’s and if you have the money... Urus rocks!! The Bentley is a big, heavy hog, the Maserati has an awesome Ferrari V8, and goes downhill fast from there. Unattractive design, inferior materials and a questionable manufacturer The cayenne is crisp, clean but no sex... no pizazz and blends in with the rest of the pack Urus shines in the sun. Superior handling... awesome power... super fun driving modes and tons of sex I love it....

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Super SUV

Terzo Millennio, 10/15/2019
4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
6 of 18 people found this review helpful

Being a wealthy person, I decided to look for an SUV. It was between the Lamborghini Urus and Land Rover Range Rover and I decided the Urus! It’s totally worth it. Drives amazing and so fast! Its not perfect but it’s a Lamborghini, that’s all I can really say.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Uruses for sale

Related 2019 Lamborghini Urus SUV info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars