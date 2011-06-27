2019 Lamborghini Urus SUV Consumer Reviews

Xorro 69 , 12/26/2019 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8A)

4 of 9 people found this review helpful

The lambo urus ... is powerful... super sexy... overpriced for what it is... but she blows everything else away. We looked at all the hi end SUV’s and if you have the money... Urus rocks!! The Bentley is a big, heavy hog, the Maserati has an awesome Ferrari V8, and goes downhill fast from there. Unattractive design, inferior materials and a questionable manufacturer The cayenne is crisp, clean but no sex... no pizazz and blends in with the rest of the pack Urus shines in the sun. Superior handling... awesome power... super fun driving modes and tons of sex I love it....