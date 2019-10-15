Overall rating

Although Lamborghini is well-known for its outlandish supercars, even it couldn't ignore the market trend of increasing SUV popularity. But you wouldn't expect the brand to come out with some amorphous family taxi. No, Lamborghini will find success only if it has the most ostentatious SUV on the market. And that's how we end up with the 2019 Lamborghini Urus.

It's worth noting that Lamborghini is not a stranger to SUVs. Go back in its history and you'll find the LM002, a chunky military-grade SUV from the 1980s and 1990s. Yet the Urus is the polar opposite of that. Rather than a big and bulky off-roader, the Urus is slim fighter jet of an SUV, with a fastback roofline, massive 21-inch wheels, and enough speed to make Maverick and Goose jealous. With a top speed of 190 mph and a 0-60 mph time of around 3 seconds, the Urus is one of the quickest SUVs on the planet.

Powering this Lambo is a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8, an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. The engine produces 641 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque, and multiple drive modes for the AWD system help it put the power down as effectively as possible. To help it stop, the Urus comes with humongous large-pizza-size carbon-ceramic brakes. Lamborghini says the 17.3-inch-diameter front rotors are the largest in production.

And then there's the styling. While the performance is an awesome headlining feature, it's the outlandish styling that could very well win over potential owners. The Urus is based on the same platform as the Audi Q8, Bentley Bentayga and Porsche Cayenne, but its rakish "Look at me!" styling is pure Lamborghini.

Of course, you get some familiar supercar faults, too. There's little cargo-carrying utility to speak of, and outward visibility is expectedly poor. But in the end, the 2019 Lamborghini Urus acquits itself just as it should. A superSUV? Why not?

Notably, we picked the 2019 Lamborghini Urus as one of Edmunds' Fastest SUVs for 2019.