2019 Lamborghini Urus SUV
What’s new
- New model for 2019
- Part of the first Urus generation introduced for 2019
Pros & Cons
- Ability to share the Lamborghini ethos with up to four passengers
- Powerful turbocharged V8 engine and responsive powertrain
- Impressive on- and off-road performance
- Large exterior footprint for limited cargo space
- Absolute disregard for rear visibility
- Not for the introverted
Which Urus does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
Although Lamborghini is well-known for its outlandish supercars, even it couldn't ignore the market trend of increasing SUV popularity. But you wouldn't expect the brand to come out with some amorphous family taxi. No, Lamborghini will find success only if it has the most ostentatious SUV on the market. And that's how we end up with the 2019 Lamborghini Urus.
It's worth noting that Lamborghini is not a stranger to SUVs. Go back in its history and you'll find the LM002, a chunky military-grade SUV from the 1980s and 1990s. Yet the Urus is the polar opposite of that. Rather than a big and bulky off-roader, the Urus is slim fighter jet of an SUV, with a fastback roofline, massive 21-inch wheels, and enough speed to make Maverick and Goose jealous. With a top speed of 190 mph and a 0-60 mph time of around 3 seconds, the Urus is one of the quickest SUVs on the planet.
Powering this Lambo is a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8, an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. The engine produces 641 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque, and multiple drive modes for the AWD system help it put the power down as effectively as possible. To help it stop, the Urus comes with humongous large-pizza-size carbon-ceramic brakes. Lamborghini says the 17.3-inch-diameter front rotors are the largest in production.
And then there's the styling. While the performance is an awesome headlining feature, it's the outlandish styling that could very well win over potential owners. The Urus is based on the same platform as the Audi Q8, Bentley Bentayga and Porsche Cayenne, but its rakish "Look at me!" styling is pure Lamborghini.
Of course, you get some familiar supercar faults, too. There's little cargo-carrying utility to speak of, and outward visibility is expectedly poor. But in the end, the 2019 Lamborghini Urus acquits itself just as it should. A superSUV? Why not?
Notably, we picked the 2019 Lamborghini Urus as one of Edmunds' Fastest SUVs for 2019.
2019 Lamborghini Urus models
The 2019 Lamborghini Urus is a four- or five-passenger SUV that comes with a turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 and all-wheel drive. It's reasonably well-equipped in a base condition. But due to the customizable nature of the Urus, it's highly doubtful we'll ever see a completely base Urus in the wild. Instead, most Uruses will be expertly set up for street comfort, ultimate performance or somewhere in between.
An unadorned Urus comes standard with a turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 (641 hp, 627 lb-ft of torque), an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, all-wheel drive, 21-inch wheels, carbon-ceramic brakes, a rear-axle torque-vectoring system, and four-wheel steering. Controlling the suspension is a dynamically adjustable air suspension system and active roll control. The rest of the standard exterior equipment includes adaptive LED headlights, power rear hatch and power-folding side mirrors.
On the inside, the Urus comes with a simulated suede headliner and leather seating surfaces. The front seats feature 12-way power adjustment, position memory and seat heating. And the driver gets to gaze upon a 12.3-inch digital instrument panel. The rear seats can be configured as either a three-person bench or two-person sport seats, and four-zone automatic climate control is standard.
For infotainment, the Urus is equipped with two touchscreens, navigation, and an eight-speaker audio system with USB and Bluetooth connectivity. An inductive charging pad for your phone also features antenna coupling to help increase signal strength. Standard assist and safety equipment includes front and rear parking sensors, high-beam assist, lane departure warning, front collision mitigation and an anti-theft alarm.
Options are vast, but many relate to colors and materials. Functionally, the options to watch out for include 22- or 23-inch wheels, a panoramic roof, roof rails, privacy glass, a trailer towing package, rear-seat heating, front-seat ventilation, a premium surround-sound system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, and a rear-seat entertainment package.
Additional safety and assist options are a surround-view camera system, night vision, a head-up display, and active lane centering and adaptive cruise control.
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Lamborghini Urus.
Trending topics in reviews
- value
- appearance
- handling & steering
Most helpful consumer reviews
The lambo urus ... is powerful... super sexy... overpriced for what it is... but she blows everything else away. We looked at all the hi end SUV’s and if you have the money... Urus rocks!! The Bentley is a big, heavy hog, the Maserati has an awesome Ferrari V8, and goes downhill fast from there. Unattractive design, inferior materials and a questionable manufacturer The cayenne is crisp, clean but no sex... no pizazz and blends in with the rest of the pack Urus shines in the sun. Superior handling... awesome power... super fun driving modes and tons of sex I love it....
Being a wealthy person, I decided to look for an SUV. It was between the Lamborghini Urus and Land Rover Range Rover and I decided the Urus! It’s totally worth it. Drives amazing and so fast! Its not perfect but it’s a Lamborghini, that’s all I can really say.
2019 Lamborghini Urus video2019 Lamborghini Urus First Look | Detroit Auto Show
2019 Lamborghini Urus First Look | Detroit Auto Show
[MUSIC PLAYING] MARK TAKAHASHI: Hey, everybody. We're just outside the 2018 Detroit auto show, where Lamborghini rolled out the North American debut of its all-new SUV, the Urus. When the Urus goes on sale sometime in the fall of 2018, it'll start right around $200,000. Under the hood is a turbo-charged V8. This is the first turbo-charged engine Lamborghini has ever used. And the car weighs right around 3,800 pounds, so you can expect a pretty healthy acceleration. As far as handling is concerned, well, it has a wide range, because it has a sway bar that can be decoupled. You're going to get sports car handling, yet SUV abilities off road. Personally, I can't wait to drive it. Unlike the LM002, which is a big brute of a beast, this is actually sleek and refined. It's just like the rest of the Lamborghini portfolio on the inside. It's sporty, it's snug, it's edgy. It's got this wonderful flip-up red switch to start it. It's got all the theater with the kind of versatility you expect from an SUV. For more information on the Urus, as well as its competition, head over to edmunds.com. If you want to see more videos like this, hit subscribe. [MUSIC PLAYING]
This week, Lamborghini's 2019 Urus SUV made its North American debut at an event outside of the 2018 Detroit Auto Show. When it goes on sale in the fall of 2018, it will start at $200,000 and sport a 650-hp turbocharged V8.
Features & Specs
|4dr SUV AWD
4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$200,000
|MPG
|12 city / 17 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|641 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
Our experts' favorite Urus safety features:
- Night Vision
- Displays video from an infrared sensor located at the front of the car and shows animals and pedestrians before the headlights see them.
- Pre-Crash Front
- Detects pedestrians and cyclists and attempts to reduce the speed when a collision is imminent.
- Highway Assistant
- Uses a camera to see the lane lines and keep the car centered within them. Includes adaptive cruise control.
Lamborghini Urus vs. the competition
Lamborghini Urus vs. Bentley Bentayga
Plush, roomy and refined are words that best describe the Bentayga. But it's still wonderfully powerful thanks to its two available turbocharged engines. Though it's tighter on interior space, the Urus is no slouch. The Urus and the Bentayga are nearly matched in terms of speed, though the Lamborghini is nimbler on a track or twisty road.
Lamborghini Urus vs. Audi Q8
These two share more than a rakish roof. Technically speaking, the Q8 and the Urus are cousins since they also share much of the chassis and infotainment technology. Both feature similar interior space, though the Q8 will be roomier for rear-seat passengers. From a performance perspective, the Urus overwhelms the Audi.
Lamborghini Urus vs. Land Rover Range Rover
Are muddy trails or rocky terrain in your driving future? Maybe you'd like to bring enough stuff with you on your road trip for four people. Or perhaps you don't want to draw attention to yourself at every opportunity. If so, you'll gladly sacrifice the performance and bold appearance of the Urus for the Range Rover.
The least-expensive 2019 Lamborghini Urus is the 2019 Lamborghini Urus 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $200,000.
Other versions include:
- 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $200,000
2019 Lamborghini Urus SUV Overview
The 2019 Lamborghini Urus SUV is offered in the following styles: 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8A).
What do people think of the 2019 Lamborghini Urus SUV?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Lamborghini Urus SUV and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Urus SUV 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars.
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Lamborghini Urus SUV and all model years in our database.
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2019 Lamborghini Urus SUV and all available trim types: Base. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2019 Lamborghini Urus SUV include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space).
