Used 2006 Lamborghini Murcielago Consumer Reviews

Expected more Jeff , 06/30/2006 18 of 23 people found this review helpful I will say.. for the money spent on it, I'm not as impressed as I should be. The engine has had a few thousand dollars worth the problems in the last few months, the exterior design is a little boxy, riding comfort isn't spectacular. The performance is amazing obviously, really throws you back in your seat. Paint chips kind of easily. The shift is smooth but my tranny has already gone once. Gears wear down a little fast. Needs better brake pads, I've been replacing them every few thousand miles. Gas is horrible, but I couldn't give it a 1 because it IS a 12 cylinder. Report Abuse

The sweetest car ever Danny , 03/26/2006 9 of 11 people found this review helpful This car is the greatest ever! I love driving that demon-like speed machine. Give it a perfect rating. This car rocks! Report Abuse

Lamboreport Fareed Choudhury , 08/22/2006 4 of 4 people found this review helpful This is one of the best cars ever built. It has blistering performance. Intimidating looks. The most fun I have ever had was in this car. Report Abuse