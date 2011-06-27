Used 2006 Lamborghini Murcielago Consumer Reviews
Expected more
I will say.. for the money spent on it, I'm not as impressed as I should be. The engine has had a few thousand dollars worth the problems in the last few months, the exterior design is a little boxy, riding comfort isn't spectacular. The performance is amazing obviously, really throws you back in your seat. Paint chips kind of easily. The shift is smooth but my tranny has already gone once. Gears wear down a little fast. Needs better brake pads, I've been replacing them every few thousand miles. Gas is horrible, but I couldn't give it a 1 because it IS a 12 cylinder.
The sweetest car ever
This car is the greatest ever! I love driving that demon-like speed machine. Give it a perfect rating. This car rocks!
Lamboreport
This is one of the best cars ever built. It has blistering performance. Intimidating looks. The most fun I have ever had was in this car.
The #1 Lamborghini
I have owned both the Gallardo and the Murcielago. The extra money spent on the Murcielago is really worth it!! The Gallardo (baby Lambo) is nice and performs well but feels like the cheap version. The Murcielago is something they went the extra mile in! The quality, fit and finish and fun factor are a few that makes it #1.
