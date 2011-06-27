  1. Home
Used 2006 Lamborghini Murcielago Coupe Consumer Reviews

3 reviews
Expected more

Jeff, 06/30/2006
18 of 23 people found this review helpful

I will say.. for the money spent on it, I'm not as impressed as I should be. The engine has had a few thousand dollars worth the problems in the last few months, the exterior design is a little boxy, riding comfort isn't spectacular. The performance is amazing obviously, really throws you back in your seat. Paint chips kind of easily. The shift is smooth but my tranny has already gone once. Gears wear down a little fast. Needs better brake pads, I've been replacing them every few thousand miles. Gas is horrible, but I couldn't give it a 1 because it IS a 12 cylinder.

Lamboreport

Fareed Choudhury, 08/22/2006
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

This is one of the best cars ever built. It has blistering performance. Intimidating looks. The most fun I have ever had was in this car.

The #1 Lamborghini

The #1 Lamborghini, 02/13/2007
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I have owned both the Gallardo and the Murcielago. The extra money spent on the Murcielago is really worth it!! The Gallardo (baby Lambo) is nice and performs well but feels like the cheap version. The Murcielago is something they went the extra mile in! The quality, fit and finish and fun factor are a few that makes it #1.

