Used 2017 Lamborghini Huracan Consumer Reviews
Great Car
Tai Lopez, 05/15/2018
LP 580-2 Spyder 2dr Convertible (5.2L 10cyl 7AM)
2 of 9 people found this review helpful
I bought this car for my son and he loves it! We have a Ferrari La Ferrari and a BMW i8, but this car beats both of them by far! Super fun to ride and show off in BV Hills. Not for everyone, but the acceleration is insane! Although it is expensive for the average buyer, if you are into super cars and have the budget to afford it it's totally worth the price.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
