2019 Kia Sportage Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Sportage SUV
LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$36,480*
Total Cash Price
$24,011
SX 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$48,998*
Total Cash Price
$32,250
EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$50,429*
Total Cash Price
$33,191
LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$35,765*
Total Cash Price
$23,540
SX 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$49,356*
Total Cash Price
$32,485
EX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$37,196*
Total Cash Price
$24,482
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Sportage SUV LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$709
|$733
|$760
|$786
|$814
|$3,803
|Maintenance
|$566
|$765
|$678
|$1,818
|$1,914
|$5,741
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$659
|$659
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,007
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,174
|Financing
|$1,291
|$1,038
|$769
|$480
|$174
|$3,754
|Depreciation
|$7,338
|$1,798
|$1,701
|$1,996
|$1,892
|$14,726
|Fuel
|$1,247
|$1,285
|$1,324
|$1,364
|$1,405
|$6,625
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,158
|$5,662
|$5,274
|$6,486
|$6,899
|$36,480
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Sportage SUV SX 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$952
|$985
|$1,021
|$1,056
|$1,093
|$5,107
|Maintenance
|$760
|$1,028
|$911
|$2,441
|$2,570
|$7,710
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$885
|$885
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,352
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,577
|Financing
|$1,734
|$1,395
|$1,033
|$645
|$234
|$5,042
|Depreciation
|$9,856
|$2,415
|$2,285
|$2,681
|$2,541
|$19,779
|Fuel
|$1,676
|$1,726
|$1,778
|$1,832
|$1,886
|$8,898
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,330
|$7,605
|$7,084
|$8,712
|$9,267
|$48,998
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Sportage SUV EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$980
|$1,014
|$1,050
|$1,087
|$1,125
|$5,256
|Maintenance
|$783
|$1,058
|$938
|$2,513
|$2,645
|$7,935
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$911
|$911
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,392
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,623
|Financing
|$1,785
|$1,435
|$1,063
|$664
|$241
|$5,189
|Depreciation
|$10,144
|$2,486
|$2,352
|$2,759
|$2,616
|$20,356
|Fuel
|$1,724
|$1,777
|$1,830
|$1,885
|$1,942
|$9,158
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,807
|$7,827
|$7,291
|$8,966
|$9,537
|$50,429
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Sportage SUV LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$695
|$719
|$745
|$771
|$798
|$3,728
|Maintenance
|$555
|$750
|$665
|$1,782
|$1,876
|$5,628
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$646
|$646
|Taxes & Fees
|$987
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,151
|Financing
|$1,266
|$1,018
|$754
|$471
|$171
|$3,680
|Depreciation
|$7,194
|$1,763
|$1,668
|$1,957
|$1,855
|$14,437
|Fuel
|$1,223
|$1,260
|$1,298
|$1,337
|$1,377
|$6,495
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,920
|$5,551
|$5,171
|$6,359
|$6,764
|$35,765
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Sportage SUV SX 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$959
|$992
|$1,028
|$1,064
|$1,101
|$5,145
|Maintenance
|$766
|$1,035
|$918
|$2,459
|$2,589
|$7,767
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$891
|$891
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,362
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,588
|Financing
|$1,747
|$1,405
|$1,041
|$650
|$236
|$5,078
|Depreciation
|$9,928
|$2,433
|$2,302
|$2,701
|$2,560
|$19,923
|Fuel
|$1,688
|$1,739
|$1,791
|$1,845
|$1,900
|$8,963
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,450
|$7,660
|$7,136
|$8,775
|$9,334
|$49,356
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Sportage SUV EX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$723
|$748
|$775
|$802
|$830
|$3,877
|Maintenance
|$577
|$780
|$692
|$1,853
|$1,951
|$5,853
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$672
|$672
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,026
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,197
|Financing
|$1,317
|$1,059
|$784
|$490
|$178
|$3,827
|Depreciation
|$7,482
|$1,834
|$1,735
|$2,035
|$1,929
|$15,014
|Fuel
|$1,272
|$1,310
|$1,350
|$1,390
|$1,432
|$6,755
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,397
|$5,773
|$5,378
|$6,613
|$7,035
|$37,196
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2019 Sportage
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Kia Sportage in Virginia is:not available
