Used 2004 Kia Spectra Consumer Reviews
PROBLEM FROM DAY 1
I purchased this vehicle from a Barrie Ontario dealer in Sept 2004..it had 18000 on it (I was told it was a rental car b4 I bought it)-in any case the check engine light was on from day one. The most disturbing is when you would go it would hesitate and not seem to "catch" a gear..no power-you would turn it off turn back on and it would seem to reset itself. I took it to Barrie Kia before we moved and they said "if the problem isnt occuring right then we cant see it"-I told them while it's still under 20,000 if I find its transmisison related later I wont be happy. In any case I now work at Honda (thank the lands) I have thus far replaced the alternator and battery. There are FIVE codes (all
I LIKE MY SPECTRA
I have had my new car for little over three months and I love driving it. Even with a four cl. On the open highway it handels good, I love the style. The only neg. thing I can say is the sterring when turned to sharp it screams.
Cannot Align?
When I got the car it needed an alignment, should have made them fix it then. We loved the car. We paid cash for it. Well.........I took it to get new tires and an alignment in Oct. of '07 and the alignment tech told there is no camber adjustment on the KIA so he could not align the car. WHAT? He then proceeded to tell me I had to buy an aftermarket kit and it would cost $200 to install so my car could be aligned. I thought they were just fishing for money. So I called the dealer and sure enough I had to buy an aftermarket kit. WHAT?I bought a car you can't get aligned! KIA said it adjusts, the dealer and the tech says no. Now I am stuck with a car I can never get aligned. Never buy another!
Will stay with Kia
We bought our first new car in 04. It is technically an 04 model, with an 05 body style. We loved this car so much that when my husband wanted a new one we bought an 08 manual for him. Great Gas mileage! Great starter car for a young family. The only cons are that the gas tank straps failed after 5 years, and I had to have those replaced, scary! And the interior after 8 years is failing, seat is falling apart.
NEVER AGAIN!
I dont know how or where to start. This car has been giving me problems from the start. The engine light goes on and off. The transmission has been replaced 3 times, the computer once, the alternator 1 time; the struts have been replaced twice. OMG! It has been my worse nightmare. I have missed so many days of work because of this. I wanted to sell it, but of course Kia does not hold their value. After I paid over 15,000 for this car, I only get $2,000 after 5 years with only 55,000 miles on it. I swear I would rather walk to work everyday before I buy another Kia. PLEASE do some research before you buy a Kia... They might be affordable, but you will pay so much at the end.
