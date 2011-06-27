Estimated values
2012 Audi A3 2.0T Premium 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,934
|$8,566
|$9,845
|Clean
|$6,496
|$8,012
|$9,189
|Average
|$5,618
|$6,905
|$7,876
|Rough
|$4,741
|$5,797
|$6,563
Estimated values
2012 Audi A3 2.0T PZEV Premium 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,813
|$8,562
|$9,933
|Clean
|$6,382
|$8,009
|$9,271
|Average
|$5,520
|$6,902
|$7,946
|Rough
|$4,658
|$5,795
|$6,622
Estimated values
2012 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,113
|$10,188
|$11,812
|Clean
|$7,600
|$9,530
|$11,025
|Average
|$6,573
|$8,212
|$9,450
|Rough
|$5,547
|$6,895
|$7,874
Estimated values
2012 Audi A3 2.0T PZEV Premium 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,228
|$6,137
|$6,856
|Clean
|$4,897
|$5,740
|$6,399
|Average
|$4,235
|$4,947
|$5,485
|Rough
|$3,574
|$4,153
|$4,570
Estimated values
2012 Audi A3 2.0T Premium quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,435
|$10,719
|$12,505
|Clean
|$7,902
|$10,026
|$11,671
|Average
|$6,834
|$8,641
|$10,003
|Rough
|$5,767
|$7,255
|$8,336
Estimated values
2012 Audi A3 2.0T Premium 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,336
|$9,667
|$11,486
|Clean
|$6,872
|$9,042
|$10,720
|Average
|$5,944
|$7,792
|$9,188
|Rough
|$5,016
|$6,543
|$7,657