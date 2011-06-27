Estimated values
2010 Audi A8 4.2 quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,552
|$10,674
|$12,057
|Clean
|$7,825
|$9,768
|$11,029
|Average
|$6,372
|$7,957
|$8,972
|Rough
|$4,919
|$6,146
|$6,915
Estimated values
2010 Audi A8 L 4.2 quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,850
|$11,532
|$13,275
|Clean
|$8,098
|$10,554
|$12,142
|Average
|$6,594
|$8,597
|$9,878
|Rough
|$5,090
|$6,640
|$7,613