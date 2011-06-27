Estimated values
2020 Audi A3 S line Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,071
|$33,007
|$35,382
|Clean
|$30,681
|$32,587
|$34,923
|Average
|$29,901
|$31,747
|$34,005
|Rough
|$29,122
|$30,907
|$33,087
Estimated values
2020 Audi A3 Sport Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,263
|$28,161
|$30,490
|Clean
|$25,934
|$27,803
|$30,095
|Average
|$25,275
|$27,087
|$29,304
|Rough
|$24,616
|$26,370
|$28,513
Estimated values
2020 Audi A3 Sport Premium Plus 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,906
|$30,927
|$33,406
|Clean
|$28,544
|$30,534
|$32,972
|Average
|$27,818
|$29,747
|$32,106
|Rough
|$27,093
|$28,960
|$31,239
Estimated values
2020 Audi A3 S line Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,071
|$31,096
|$33,579
|Clean
|$28,706
|$30,700
|$33,143
|Average
|$27,977
|$29,909
|$32,272
|Rough
|$27,248
|$29,118
|$31,401