  1. Home
  2. Kia
  3. Kia Spectra
  4. Used 2002 Kia Spectra
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2002 Kia Spectra Features & Specs

More about the 2002 Spectra
Overview
Starting MSRP
$13,570
See Spectra Inventory
Starting MSRP
$11,970
See Spectra Inventory
Starting MSRP
$12,370
See Spectra Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG222222
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$13,570
Starting MSRP
$11,970
Starting MSRP
$12,370
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$13,570
Starting MSRP
$11,970
Starting MSRP
$12,370
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/27 mpg19/27 mpg19/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)250.8/356.4 mi.250.8/356.4 mi.250.8/356.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.13.2 gal.13.2 gal.
Combined MPG222222
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$13,570
Starting MSRP
$11,970
Starting MSRP
$12,370
Torque108 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm108 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm108 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l1.8 l1.8 l
Horsepower126 hp @ 6000 rpm126 hp @ 6000 rpm126 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle32.2 ft.32.2 ft.32.2 ft.
Valves161616
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$13,570
Starting MSRP
$11,970
Starting MSRP
$12,370
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesnono
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
Rear center lap beltyesyesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyesyesno
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$13,570
Starting MSRP
$11,970
Starting MSRP
$12,370
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
6 total speakersyesnono
4 total speakersnoyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$13,570
Starting MSRP
$11,970
Starting MSRP
$12,370
speed-proportional power steeringyesyesyes
Air conditioningyesnono
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
front cupholdersyesyesyes
front door pocketsyesyesyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesnono
Dual vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
trunk lightyesyesyes
front reading lightsyesyesyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$13,570
Starting MSRP
$11,970
Starting MSRP
$12,370
Power mirrorsyesnono
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
power door locksyesnono
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$13,570
Starting MSRP
$11,970
Starting MSRP
$12,370
tachometeryesnoyes
clockyesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$13,570
Starting MSRP
$11,970
Starting MSRP
$12,370
Front head room39.6 in.39.6 in.39.6 in.
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
Front shoulder room53.8 in.53.8 in.53.8 in.
Front leg room43.1 in.43.1 in.43.1 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
Front hip room52.1 in.52.1 in.52.1 in.
clothyesyesyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$13,570
Starting MSRP
$11,970
Starting MSRP
$12,370
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
Rear head room37.6 in.37.6 in.36.6 in.
Rear hip Room54 in.54 in.54 in.
Rear leg room34.4 in.34.4 in.34.4 in.
Rear shoulder room54.2 in.54.2 in.54.2 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$13,570
Starting MSRP
$11,970
Starting MSRP
$12,370
Front track57.7 in.57.7 in.57.7 in.
Length177.6 in.177.6 in.178.1 in.
Curb weight2728 lbs.2717 lbs.2741 lbs.
Ground clearance6.1 in.6.1 in.6.1 in.
Height56.1 in.56.1 in.56.1 in.
Wheel base100.8 in.100.8 in.100.8 in.
Width67.9 in.67.9 in.67.9 in.
Rear track57.3 in.57.3 in.57.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$13,570
Starting MSRP
$11,970
Starting MSRP
$12,370
Exterior Colors
  • Silver
  • Stone Beige
  • Pewter Gray
  • Evergreen
  • Black
  • Classic Red
  • Slate Blue
  • White
  • Pepper Red
  • Silver
  • Stone Beige
  • Pewter Gray
  • Evergreen
  • Black
  • Classic Red
  • Slate Blue
  • White
  • Pepper Red
  • Silver
  • Stone Beige
  • Pewter Gray
  • Evergreen
  • Black
  • Classic Red
  • Slate Blue
  • White
  • Pepper Red
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Beige
  • Gray
  • Beige
  • Gray
  • Beige
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$13,570
Starting MSRP
$11,970
Starting MSRP
$12,370
P185/65R14 tiresyesyesyes
14 x 5.5 in. wheelsyesyesyes
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
full wheel coversyesyesyes
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
steel wheelsyesyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$13,570
Starting MSRP
$11,970
Starting MSRP
$12,370
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
multi-link rear suspensionyesyesyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$13,570
Starting MSRP
$11,970
Starting MSRP
$12,370
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.10 yr./ 100000 mi.10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Spectra InventorySee Spectra InventorySee Spectra Inventory

Related Used 2002 Kia Spectra info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles