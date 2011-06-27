  1. Home
Used 2001 Kia Spectra Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Spectra
Overview
$12,220
$11,245
$14,420
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic5-speed manual4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG232423
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
$12,220
$11,245
$14,420
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic5-speed manual4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
$12,220
$11,245
$14,420
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/28 mpg22/28 mpg19/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)250.8/369.6 mi.290.4/369.6 mi.250.8/369.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.13.2 gal.13.2 gal.
Combined MPG232423
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
$12,220
$11,245
$14,420
Torque108 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm108 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm108 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l1.8 l1.8 l
Horsepower125 hp @ 6000 rpm125 hp @ 6000 rpm125 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle32.2 ft.32.2 ft.32.2 ft.
Valves161616
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
$12,220
$11,245
$14,420
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
Rear center lap beltyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyesyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
$12,220
$11,245
$14,420
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
$12,220
$11,245
$14,420
remote trunk releaseyesyesyes
front door pocketsyesyesyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
front cupholdersyesyesyes
power steeringyesyesyes
Air conditioningnonoyes
leather steering wheelnonoyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelnonoyes
leather trim on shift knobnonoyes
Power Feature
$12,220
$11,245
$14,420
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
power door locksnonoyes
Instrumentation
$12,220
$11,245
$14,420
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
$12,220
$11,245
$14,420
Front head room39.6 in.39.6 in.39.6 in.
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
Front shoulder room53.8 in.53.8 in.53.8 in.
Front leg room43.1 in.43.1 in.43.1 in.
Front hip room52.1 in.52.1 in.52.1 in.
clothyesyesno
premium clothnonoyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportnonoyes
Rear Seats
$12,220
$11,245
$14,420
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
Rear head room36.6 in.36.6 in.36.6 in.
Rear hip Room54 in.54 in.54 in.
Rear leg room34.4 in.34.4 in.34.4 in.
Rear shoulder room54.2 in.54.2 in.54.2 in.
Measurements
$12,220
$11,245
$14,420
Length176.2 in.176.2 in.176.2 in.
Curb weight2601 lbs.2560 lbs.2617 lbs.
Ground clearance6.12 in.6.12 in.6.12 in.
Height55.5 in.55.5 in.55.5 in.
Wheel base100.8 in.100.8 in.100.8 in.
Width66.9 in.66.9 in.66.9 in.
Colors
$12,220
$11,245
$14,420
Exterior Colors
  • Slate Blue
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Pepper Red
  • Evergreen
  • Crystal Silver
  • Classic Red
  • White
  • Black
  • Steel Blue
  • Olive Green
  • Magenta Red
  • Iron Gray
Interior Colors
  • Gray
Tires & Wheels
$12,220
$11,245
$14,420
14 x 5.5 in. wheelsyesyesno
Null tiresyesyesyes
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
full wheel coversyesyesno
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
steel wheelsyesyesno
P185/65R H tiresyesyesyes
14 x 6.0 in. wheelsnonoyes
alloy wheelsnonoyes
Suspension
$12,220
$11,245
$14,420
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
$12,220
$11,245
$14,420
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.10 yr./ 100000 mi.10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Research Similar Vehicles