Used 2001 Kia Spectra Features & Specs
|Overview
See Spectra Inventory
Starting MSRP
$12,220
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|5-speed manual
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|23
|24
|23
|Total Seating
|5
|5
|5
|Basic Warranty
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$12,220
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|5-speed manual
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$12,220
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|19/28 mpg
|22/28 mpg
|19/28 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|250.8/369.6 mi.
|290.4/369.6 mi.
|250.8/369.6 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|13.2 gal.
|13.2 gal.
|13.2 gal.
|Combined MPG
|23
|24
|23
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$12,220
|Torque
|108 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
|108 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
|108 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
|Base engine size
|1.8 l
|1.8 l
|1.8 l
|Horsepower
|125 hp @ 6000 rpm
|125 hp @ 6000 rpm
|125 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Turning circle
|32.2 ft.
|32.2 ft.
|32.2 ft.
|Valves
|16
|16
|16
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$12,220
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear center lap belt
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$12,220
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$12,220
|remote trunk release
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|yes
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Air conditioning
|no
|no
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|no
|no
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|no
|no
|yes
|leather trim on shift knob
|no
|no
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$12,220
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|power door locks
|no
|no
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$12,220
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|yes
|yes
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$12,220
|Front head room
|39.6 in.
|39.6 in.
|39.6 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|53.8 in.
|53.8 in.
|53.8 in.
|Front leg room
|43.1 in.
|43.1 in.
|43.1 in.
|Front hip room
|52.1 in.
|52.1 in.
|52.1 in.
|cloth
|yes
|yes
|no
|premium cloth
|no
|no
|yes
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|no
|no
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$12,220
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear head room
|36.6 in.
|36.6 in.
|36.6 in.
|Rear hip Room
|54 in.
|54 in.
|54 in.
|Rear leg room
|34.4 in.
|34.4 in.
|34.4 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|54.2 in.
|54.2 in.
|54.2 in.
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$12,220
|Length
|176.2 in.
|176.2 in.
|176.2 in.
|Curb weight
|2601 lbs.
|2560 lbs.
|2617 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|6.12 in.
|6.12 in.
|6.12 in.
|Height
|55.5 in.
|55.5 in.
|55.5 in.
|Wheel base
|100.8 in.
|100.8 in.
|100.8 in.
|Width
|66.9 in.
|66.9 in.
|66.9 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$12,220
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$12,220
|14 x 5.5 in. wheels
|yes
|yes
|no
|Null tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|full wheel covers
|yes
|yes
|no
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|steel wheels
|yes
|yes
|no
|P185/65R H tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|14 x 6.0 in. wheels
|no
|no
|yes
|alloy wheels
|no
|no
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the Spectra
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$12,220
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$12,220
|Basic
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|10 yr./ 100000 mi.
|10 yr./ 100000 mi.
|10 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Related Used 2001 Kia Spectra info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used INFINITI Q50 2014
- Used Ford Ranger 2000
- Used INFINITI QX30 2017
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2003
- Used Nissan Versa 2018
- Used Lexus RX 450h 2015
- Used BMW X5 2016
- Used Audi A8 2018
- Used Audi A4 2010
- Used Volvo XC60 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2019
- Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe 2020
- 2022 Land Rover Range Rover News
- 2019 Subaru BRZ
- 2019 Volkswagen Passat
- Honda Clarity 2020
- 2020 BMW 5 Series
- 2021 BMW 4 Series News
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2019
- 2021 Buick Enclave News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Kia Sorento
- 2019 Kia K5
- Kia Sedona 2020
- 2020 Kia K900
- 2019 Kia Cadenza
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Optima Hybrid
- Kia Sorento 2020
- 2019 Niro Plug-In Hybrid
- 2020 Kia Telluride