  1. Home
  2. Kia
  3. Kia Soul
  4. Used 2012 Kia Soul
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2012 Kia Soul Features & Specs

More about the 2012 Soul
Overview
Starting MSRP
$17,300
See Soul Inventory
Starting MSRP
$15,700
See Soul Inventory
Starting MSRP
$13,900
See Soul Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission6-speed automatic6-speed automatic6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG252727
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$17,300
Starting MSRP
$15,700
Starting MSRP
$13,900
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automatic6-speed automatic6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$17,300
Starting MSRP
$15,700
Starting MSRP
$13,900
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/28 mpg25/30 mpg25/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)292.1/355.6 mi.317.5/381.0 mi.317.5/381.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.7 gal.12.7 gal.12.7 gal.
Combined MPG252727
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$17,300
Starting MSRP
$15,700
Starting MSRP
$13,900
Torque148 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm123 lb-ft @ 4850 rpm123 lb-ft @ 4850 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l1.6 l1.6 l
Horsepower164 hp @ 6500 rpm138 hp @ 6300 rpm138 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle34.4 ft.34.4 ft.34.4 ft.
Valves161616
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
direct injectionnoyesyes
Safety
Starting MSRP
$17,300
Starting MSRP
$15,700
Starting MSRP
$13,900
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesnono
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$17,300
Starting MSRP
$15,700
Starting MSRP
$13,900
Audio Packageyesnono
+ ECO Packageyesnono
Base ECO Packagenoyesno
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$17,300
Starting MSRP
$15,700
Starting MSRP
$13,900
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyesyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
mast antennayesyesyes
radio data systemyesyesyes
6 total speakersyesnono
4 total speakersnoyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$17,300
Starting MSRP
$15,700
Starting MSRP
$13,900
Air conditioningyesyesyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesno
front seatback storageyesyesno
cruise controlyesyesno
cargo area lightyesnono
leather steering wheelyesnono
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yesnono
turn signal in mirrorsyesnono
front reading lightsyesnono
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyesnono
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesnono
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
electric power steeringyesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
leather trim on shift knobyesnono
simulated alloy trim on dashyesnono
simulated alloy trim on doorsyesnono
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$17,300
Starting MSRP
$15,700
Starting MSRP
$13,900
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Power mirrorsyesnono
remote keyless power door locksyesyesno
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
power door locksnonoyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$17,300
Starting MSRP
$15,700
Starting MSRP
$13,900
Interior Lighting Kityesyesyes
Electrochromatic Mirror w/Compassyesnono
Carpeted Floor Matsyesyesyes
Cargo Coveryesnono
Cargo Trayyesnono
Cargo Netyesnono
Cargo Lineryesnono
Electrochromatic Mirror w/Compass and Homelinkyesnono
Illuminated Scuff Plateyesyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$17,300
Starting MSRP
$15,700
Starting MSRP
$13,900
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$17,300
Starting MSRP
$15,700
Starting MSRP
$13,900
Front head room40.2 in.40.2 in.40.2 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesyesno
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesno
Front shoulder room55.2 in.55.2 in.55.2 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.42.1 in.42.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesyes
Front hip room53.3 in.53.3 in.53.3 in.
clothyesyesyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsnonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$17,300
Starting MSRP
$15,700
Starting MSRP
$13,900
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
Rear head room39.6 in.39.6 in.39.6 in.
Rear hip Room52.7 in.52.7 in.52.7 in.
Rear leg room39.0 in.39.0 in.39.0 in.
Rear shoulder room55.1 in.55.1 in.55.1 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$17,300
Starting MSRP
$15,700
Starting MSRP
$13,900
Rear Bumper Appliqueyesnono
Rear Spoileryesnono
Power Moonroofyesnono
Wheel Locksyesyesyes
16" Alloy Wheelnoyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$17,300
Starting MSRP
$15,700
Starting MSRP
$13,900
Front track61.8 in.61.8 in.61.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity53.4 cu.ft.53.4 cu.ft.53.4 cu.ft.
Length162.2 in.162.2 in.162.2 in.
Curb weight2778 lbs.2690 lbs.2615 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place19.3 cu.ft.23.7 cu.ft.23.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.5 in.6.5 in.6.5 in.
Height63.4 in.63.4 in.63.4 in.
EPA interior volume121.6 cu.ft.126.0 cu.ft.126.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base100.4 in.100.4 in.100.4 in.
Width70.3 in.70.3 in.70.3 in.
Rear track62.5 in.62.5 in.62.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$17,300
Starting MSRP
$15,700
Starting MSRP
$13,900
Exterior Colors
  • Molten
  • Bright Silver
  • Shadow
  • Clear White
  • Alien
  • Titanium
  • Moss
  • Bright Silver
  • Shadow
  • Dune
  • Clear White
  • Alien
  • Bright Silver
  • Shadow
  • Dune
  • Clear White
  • Alien
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
  • Black, cloth
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$17,300
Starting MSRP
$15,700
Starting MSRP
$13,900
All season tiresyesyesyes
205/55R16 tiresyesnono
alloy wheelsyesnono
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyesnono
full wheel coversnoyesyes
steel wheelsnoyesyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsnoyesyes
195/65R15 tiresnoyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$17,300
Starting MSRP
$15,700
Starting MSRP
$13,900
torsion beam rear suspensionyesyesyes
front independent suspensionyesyesyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyesyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$17,300
Starting MSRP
$15,700
Starting MSRP
$13,900
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.10 yr./ 100000 mi.10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See Soul InventorySee Soul InventorySee Soul Inventory

Related Used 2012 Kia Soul info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles