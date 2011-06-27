Used 2010 Kia Soul Wagon Consumer Reviews

I love it! Wedad , 11/12/2010 17 of 17 people found this review helpful I had set my heart on a CR-V and then happened to see this car which was sort of similar to it but for about $7 thousand less. I researched its specs then read all the reviews I could find on Edmunds.com & other websites then took it for a test drive. It came out with flying colors- compatible with the CR-V as far as safety, performance, reliability, warranty, fuel economy, the SUV-like seating,and the even better interior & exterior features than the CR-V. The only real difference was the 4X4 drive. I've had it for almost 3 weeks and love it. It rides a bit rough on hard roads because of the big 18" wheels and not-so-good suspension (as the Editors' reviews explained). otherwise, it's perfect for me Report Abuse

AWESOME! mountain_kitty , 05/22/2011 27 of 29 people found this review helpful I love my Soul Plus. It's a blast to drive. It's comfortable. Great sound system and I'm getting between 39 and 41mpg. Report Abuse

LOVE, love this car! Birgit White , 10/24/2016 + 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 4A) 27 of 29 people found this review helpful Awesome dependability. Great both in the city with a tight turning radius and on the highway with its peppy acceleration. Great in the crappy weather. The only issue I have ever had is that the paint chips easily. Have had the car for over 6 years, 130,000 miles.... Have spent less than $3000 maintenance. And that's including tires, brakes, oil changes, timing belt and transmission flush. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

best car I've owned huser20 , 06/06/2013 13 of 14 people found this review helpful I bought my car with 5 miles on it and I've owned it for 3.5 years now...42,000 miles on it now and I've never had one thing wrong with it. Best car I've owned and I truly don't have one complaint. Just do regular maintenance you're good to go!! Report Abuse