2022 Kia Sorento Specs & Features

Most Popular LX 4dr SUV 2.5L 4cyl 8A

LX 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 8A) - $29,490 (Most Popular) X-Line S 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A) - $34,290 X-Line EX 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 8AM) - $39,090 SX 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 8AM) - $39,990 SX 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 8AM) - $38,190 EX 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 8AM) - $35,390 SX Prestige 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 8AM) - $41,090 X-Line SX Prestige 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 8AM) - $43,090 S 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 8A) - $32,290 LX 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 8A) - $31,290