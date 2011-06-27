  1. Home
2021 Kia Sorento LX Features & Specs

More about the 2021 Sorento
Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,390
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$29,390
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission8-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$29,390
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)424.8/513.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.7 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$29,390
Torque181 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower191 hp @ 6100 rpm
Turning circle37.9 ft.
dual fuel injectionyes
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$29,390
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$29,390
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$29,390
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Single zone front air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$29,390
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$29,390
Interior Lighting Kityes
Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Cargo Coveryes
EC Mirror w/HomeLinkyes
Rear Seat Entertainmentyes
Cargo Netyes
Cargo Tray, Foldingyes
Cargo Mat, Carpeted w/Seatback Protectionyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$29,390
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,390
Front head room40.3 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room59.1 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room55.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,390
Rear head room39.1 in.
Rear hip Room55.1 in.
Rear leg room41.7 in.
Rear shoulder room58.1 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$29,390
Mud Guardsyes
Illuminated Scuff Platesyes
Wheel Locksyes
Rear Bumper Protectoryes
Side Step Barsyes
Transverse Panels, Illuminatedyes
Tow Hitch Wiredyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$29,390
Maximum cargo capacity75.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight3794 lbs.
Gross weight5357 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.6 cu.ft.
Angle of approach16.8 degrees
Maximum payload1563 lbs.
Angle of departure22.1 degrees
Length189.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Ground clearance6.9 in.
Height66.7 in.
EPA interior volume121.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base110.8 in.
Width74.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$29,390
Exterior Colors
  • Sparkling Silver
  • Everlasting Silver
  • Gravity Gray
  • Glacial White Pearl
  • Ebony Black
  • Passion Red
  • Crystal Beige
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$29,390
inside mounted spare tireyes
Null tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
235/65R17 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$29,390
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$29,390
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.

