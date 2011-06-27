Used 2015 Kia Sorento Consumer Reviews

Love this 2015 car but.... UtahRed , 01/14/2016 LX 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) 42 of 42 people found this review helpful Beautiful car inside and out. It's fun to drive. It's used with 36,000 miles but it does have a 5 year/60000 warranty intact. Priced well. My biggest complaint is the fuel economy. It has a 18 gallon tank and it goes through that really fast. I'm thinking the 4 cylinder engine is just too small for the weight of the truck. It just drags on acceleration. I have to punch it to go up hills. I get 16mpg in the city/hwy is about 24mpg so the claims that the manufacturer makes are false (probably only best case scenario). If you get one, buy the V6. It's only a couple $$$$ more and probably worth the extra cost - I wish I had. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great Mid size SUV barlo1 , 06/04/2014 48 of 49 people found this review helpful I'm a loyal Toyota customer, but I wanted to see what other car makers had to offer. So I test drove a number or SUV's from Toyota, Mazda, Ford, Subaru & Nissan. And the 2015 Sorento impressed me so much that I stopped looking. It's the perfect size, it rides great (better than most other SUV's), very comfortable, great standard feature & options. Very good quality all around, great warranty and I'm getting about 26mpg city & highway combined. When you compare the price and quality of the Sorento to other SUV's. Sorento wins. Report Abuse

A Jewel researcher21 , 12/16/2014 EX 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A) 25 of 25 people found this review helpful Our family is thrilled with our 2015 KIA Sorento Ex. It is an absolute pleasure to drive. The extra row of seats in back is a wonderful addition. Surprisingly roomy in 2nd row. The responsiveness of voice program and sound system along with other techno gadgets are great! Incredible Steering..will turn as sharp as a motorcycle!!! First week went on a trip, drove it a thousand miles through interstate and city traffic in Orlando and it got a hard to believe average of 26 mpg..Yes this is a keeper!!!!! To top it off the rear view camera makes handling the SUV easy as pie. WOW I could say more. ..this was thoughtfully made --a great deal! Thanks KIA! We are sooo happy! Update..still agree with above just wished they enabled side beeper warnings to help with blind spots on all model and auto litigate on all their SUV Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

Still LOVE my Kia! sab3mmom , 01/06/2015 EX 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A) 29 of 30 people found this review helpful This is my third actually. I had my 2004 Sorento LX for 10.5 years and it was more reliable than ANY vehicle I have ever owned. So I traded for a 2015. I've only had it for 5 years and 20k miles but it's great! Average mileage running mostly city and in eco setting is 21. Only odd thing that's happened this year is the failure of both key fobs at one time. The one I used not only needed a new battery but it lost it's programming. Went to use the spare which has never been used before and it only worked intermittently. It had lost it's programming too but not completely. $95 for the locksmith cause I was afraid to drive it back to the dealer for service. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse