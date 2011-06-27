Used 2015 Kia Sorento Consumer Reviews
Love this 2015 car but....
Beautiful car inside and out. It's fun to drive. It's used with 36,000 miles but it does have a 5 year/60000 warranty intact. Priced well. My biggest complaint is the fuel economy. It has a 18 gallon tank and it goes through that really fast. I'm thinking the 4 cylinder engine is just too small for the weight of the truck. It just drags on acceleration. I have to punch it to go up hills. I get 16mpg in the city/hwy is about 24mpg so the claims that the manufacturer makes are false (probably only best case scenario). If you get one, buy the V6. It's only a couple $$$$ more and probably worth the extra cost - I wish I had.
Great Mid size SUV
I'm a loyal Toyota customer, but I wanted to see what other car makers had to offer. So I test drove a number or SUV's from Toyota, Mazda, Ford, Subaru & Nissan. And the 2015 Sorento impressed me so much that I stopped looking. It's the perfect size, it rides great (better than most other SUV's), very comfortable, great standard feature & options. Very good quality all around, great warranty and I'm getting about 26mpg city & highway combined. When you compare the price and quality of the Sorento to other SUV's. Sorento wins.
A Jewel
Our family is thrilled with our 2015 KIA Sorento Ex. It is an absolute pleasure to drive. The extra row of seats in back is a wonderful addition. Surprisingly roomy in 2nd row. The responsiveness of voice program and sound system along with other techno gadgets are great! Incredible Steering..will turn as sharp as a motorcycle!!! First week went on a trip, drove it a thousand miles through interstate and city traffic in Orlando and it got a hard to believe average of 26 mpg..Yes this is a keeper!!!!! To top it off the rear view camera makes handling the SUV easy as pie. WOW I could say more. ..this was thoughtfully made --a great deal! Thanks KIA! We are sooo happy! Update..still agree with above just wished they enabled side beeper warnings to help with blind spots on all model and auto litigate on all their SUV
Still LOVE my Kia!
This is my third actually. I had my 2004 Sorento LX for 10.5 years and it was more reliable than ANY vehicle I have ever owned. So I traded for a 2015. I've only had it for 5 years and 20k miles but it's great! Average mileage running mostly city and in eco setting is 21. Only odd thing that's happened this year is the failure of both key fobs at one time. The one I used not only needed a new battery but it lost it's programming. Went to use the spare which has never been used before and it only worked intermittently. It had lost it's programming too but not completely. $95 for the locksmith cause I was afraid to drive it back to the dealer for service.
I changed from buying a newer Ford Escape
I own three Fords (Ford 1999 V10 short bed, Ford 2005 Expedition and a Ford 2004 Escape) and one Honda Civic. I was after my newer Ford Escape and was disappointed in it's lack of performance in the engine which is smaller and the smaller interior. I was impressed by the Kia's fuel saving Economy (I bought a Hertz Former Rental 2015 Kia Sorento GDI), overall comfort with heated seats (came in really handy with our freezing cold snow), rear backup camera, and cargo space. I have slid on black ice three times now and the Kia held to the road and navigated with ease even backing over my snow covered driveway. I love the satellite stereo and blue tooth capabilities plus the window shades for passengers.
