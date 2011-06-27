Used 2014 Kia Sorento SUV Consumer Reviews
We love our 2014 Kia Sorento LX
We have bought new one Tuscon in the 90's, and four Hyundai Santa Fe's, 2008, 2009, 2011, and a 2012. This is our first Kia Sorento. the Pros; Strong motor, easier steering, a lot better suspension, better handling, better gas mileage 24.9 average, smooth automatic 6 speed transmission, easy to get in and out off, great visibility, awesome warranty. In all the years I have owned Hyundai's, and now Kia. I only had one minor repair under warranty years ago. Cons; none so far. We have 1350 miles on our new Sorento so far. I strongly recommend Kia Sorento.
GREAT Choice
Had a 2012 Sorento with the 4 cylinder. Pretty peppy and pretty good gas mileage. Noticed however that when climbing hills it didn't upshift well. I attributed this to an outmatched engine for the weight of the vehicle. Just got the 2014 Sorento SX with the V6 GDI. It has tons of power and is super quiet. 400 pounds lighter and bigger engine is the winning combo. Silky smooth and great looking!
Never dreamed I'd own a Kia!
Pros: I wanted an SUV with leg room (I'm 5'11) and enough room for my 4 year old in her car seat to have enough leg room. The Sorento does not disappoint!! It's rare when I have to move my seat forward to drive comfortably, and in the Sorento, I have to do just that! I also wanted decent MPG and AWD. Hard to find in the same vehicle. I've gotten as good as 26.9 MPG on the freeway pushing 80 MPH through a whole tank. I average 20-21 MPG in town. Cons: -The 4cyl is gutless -Third row is not an aftermarket option - I got this car with hopes of adding because AWD and 3rd row are hard to find. -headlights could afford to be brighter. The line where the light ends is frustrating.
A very impressive vehicle
Here is my report card for my SXL FWD after three weeks of ownership: Excellent: Power train refinement; nav/entertainment/climate controls and displays; blindspot alert; sunroof; rear view camera; build quality Very Good: Steering (NORMAL setting); braking; ride; handling; styling; driver's seat comfort; noise levels Good: Front passenger seat comfort; second row seat comfort; front seat access; instrument panel displays; gas mileage: 20.7 mpg (suburban driving, calculated; instrument panel display read 22.2 mpg) Fair: Third row seat comfort, for persons 5 ft 10 in tall or smaller, on short trips; third row access Unknown: reliability (no repairs have been needed so far)
WOW!
Just got the 2014 SXL model. What a great SUV!-- and this is coming from BMW-- which I will never buy again. The Sorento has great handling, pretty good gas mileage and it looks AWESOME! This is my first KIA and I have a feeling I will be a long time customer. Friends of mine also own the new Sorento and have told me that the reliability is fantastic. If you are in the market for a mid-size SUV, I would definitely recommend a test drive.
