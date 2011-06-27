Used 2012 Kia Sorento SUV Consumer Reviews

Kia Sorento LX with convenience package and 3rd row seat motorspeed , 01/05/2012 32 of 32 people found this review helpful After driving the Sorento for more than 5000 miles I am very satisfied with the car. I've owned a Nissan (350 Z), Subaru (WRX), and Honda (Si). I consider myself a car guy, and now I'm driving an SUV because my family is getting bigger. Recently I did a trip in my Sorento to North Carolina from Fort Lauderdale (780 Miles one way) and was very pleased with the car. Six people plus luggage and the SUV behaved admirably. I really like the steering feel and on center behavior, the solid chassis (car based) and how safe it feels overall in handling. The 2.4 GDI engine feels with enough punch doing the task, and is delivering 23 to 24 miles per gallon. Very good package. Report Abuse

2012 Sorento SX AWD wjozz5 , 07/12/2011 70 of 73 people found this review helpful Our current Sorento is our second SX AWD in 8 months. The first was a 2011 purchased in Nov. and exchanged under our states lemon law in June of 2011 for a 2012 SX AWD. Upon receipt of our new Sorento we noticed a few new features that were welcome improvements. The passenger side power seat, multiple temperature heated and cooled seats and seat/mirror memory are nice additions to a comfortably appointed interior. The cabin is quieter than our previous model. Overall performance and handling are unchanged from the previous year. In comparison to the Highlander and Edge, the Sorento is an exceptional performer. Fuel economy is great. We have high hopes this model will last more than 8 months.

Sorento 2012 LX 2.4 Front Wheel Drive frjohn42 , 05/23/2012 35 of 36 people found this review helpful I have already driven my Sorento 2,000 miles in 6 weeks and I can say that its a very comfortable ride. Being a big person, 6ft 3in with a offensive lineman's build I am comfortable. I purchased the 4 cylinder front wheel drive, base model w/ convenience package, i.e. park assist on the mirror and auto dimming, remote start, heated seats, cargo net, cargo cover, sorento floor mats. I have been driving with the ac on most of the time and I have been getting about 21-22 miles per gallon city driving and about 25-26 on the highway.

We love this crossover! kiafan , 09/15/2011 34 of 35 people found this review helpful My husband and I leased our 2012 Sorento in July and it has been the nicest vehicle we have ever owned. We have had no problems whatsover but we have had it only 2 months! Still, it is fun to drive, comfortable, and quiet. The GPS system is easy to use and the Bluetooth works great. We were very fortunate in that we found a 4 cylinder front wheel drive model because we do not need AWD where we live, and we do not need 6 cyl. It doesn't "zip" onto the freeway but I use the manual shift for when I need a little extra power. The backup camera screen is very clear and has proven to be very helpful!