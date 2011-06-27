Used 2012 Kia Sorento SUV Consumer Reviews
Kia Sorento LX with convenience package and 3rd row seat
After driving the Sorento for more than 5000 miles I am very satisfied with the car. I've owned a Nissan (350 Z), Subaru (WRX), and Honda (Si). I consider myself a car guy, and now I'm driving an SUV because my family is getting bigger. Recently I did a trip in my Sorento to North Carolina from Fort Lauderdale (780 Miles one way) and was very pleased with the car. Six people plus luggage and the SUV behaved admirably. I really like the steering feel and on center behavior, the solid chassis (car based) and how safe it feels overall in handling. The 2.4 GDI engine feels with enough punch doing the task, and is delivering 23 to 24 miles per gallon. Very good package.
2012 Sorento SX AWD
Our current Sorento is our second SX AWD in 8 months. The first was a 2011 purchased in Nov. and exchanged under our states lemon law in June of 2011 for a 2012 SX AWD. Upon receipt of our new Sorento we noticed a few new features that were welcome improvements. The passenger side power seat, multiple temperature heated and cooled seats and seat/mirror memory are nice additions to a comfortably appointed interior. The cabin is quieter than our previous model. Overall performance and handling are unchanged from the previous year. In comparison to the Highlander and Edge, the Sorento is an exceptional performer. Fuel economy is great. We have high hopes this model will last more than 8 months.
Sorento 2012 LX 2.4 Front Wheel Drive
I have already driven my Sorento 2,000 miles in 6 weeks and I can say that its a very comfortable ride. Being a big person, 6ft 3in with a offensive lineman's build I am comfortable. I purchased the 4 cylinder front wheel drive, base model w/ convenience package, i.e. park assist on the mirror and auto dimming, remote start, heated seats, cargo net, cargo cover, sorento floor mats. I have been driving with the ac on most of the time and I have been getting about 21-22 miles per gallon city driving and about 25-26 on the highway.
We love this crossover!
My husband and I leased our 2012 Sorento in July and it has been the nicest vehicle we have ever owned. We have had no problems whatsover but we have had it only 2 months! Still, it is fun to drive, comfortable, and quiet. The GPS system is easy to use and the Bluetooth works great. We were very fortunate in that we found a 4 cylinder front wheel drive model because we do not need AWD where we live, and we do not need 6 cyl. It doesn't "zip" onto the freeway but I use the manual shift for when I need a little extra power. The backup camera screen is very clear and has proven to be very helpful!
Excellent First Impressions
Our first 1000 KM's have been a delight, with the 3.5 V6 giving outstanding performance - both in acceleration/smoothness/quietness and fuel economy. Fuel mileage appears as advertised - ie. city 27 and highway 37 MPG imperial. Being calibrated for Canada, our first tank showed 9.5 L/100 KM or 30 MPG, all around driving, mostly local with A/C on. A steady 90 KPH indicated 6.8 L/100 KM. We have yet to measure this in actual terms upon careful fill-ups, but indications are good. Brakes are just right, ride is smooth and quiet, but somewhat harsh on rough roads. Trade-off is great cornering. Fit and finish is excellent. Dealer treatment first class. Time will tell reliability.
Sponsored cars related to the Sorento
Related Used 2012 Kia Sorento SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner