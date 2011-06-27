  1. Home
  2. Kia
  3. Kia Rio
  4. 2020 Kia Rio
  5. 2020 Kia Rio Sedan
  6. Consumer Reviews

2020 Kia Rio Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 2020 Rio
5(0%)4(0%)3(50%)2(0%)1(50%)
2.0
2 reviews
Write a review
See all Rios for sale
MSRP Starting at
$15,850
Save as much as $2,066
Incentive offers available
Select your model:

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

2020 Reo

Julie , 02/04/2020
LX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT)
27 of 39 people found this review helpful

Bought a 2020 Reo and am a little surprised at some of the safety features it doesn’t have. Maybe not real important to some. The doors do not auto lock when you drive but yet will unlock when you park it. The dome light does not dim down when you get in the car , it just shuts off . I go to work in the dark and come home in the dark, those two things might not be important to some but are to me. Funny thing is my manual says it locks when put in drive and that the dome light has a 30 second delay. The dealership just laughed and said nope! A few things to look for when thinking about the 2020 Reo

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Ad
5 Offers Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Kia Rio
VIEW OFFERS
Kia.com

Death drap

Chris, 05/21/2020
S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT)
6 of 23 people found this review helpful

Extremely hard to keep on the road due to wind .

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Rios for sale

Related 2020 Kia Rio Sedan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars