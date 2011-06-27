2020 Kia Rio Sedan Consumer Reviews

Julie , 02/04/2020 LX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT)

Bought a 2020 Reo and am a little surprised at some of the safety features it doesn’t have. Maybe not real important to some. The doors do not auto lock when you drive but yet will unlock when you park it. The dome light does not dim down when you get in the car , it just shuts off . I go to work in the dark and come home in the dark, those two things might not be important to some but are to me. Funny thing is my manual says it locks when put in drive and that the dome light has a 30 second delay. The dealership just laughed and said nope! A few things to look for when thinking about the 2020 Reo