Used 2018 Kia Rio Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Dodge Guy Turned Kia Guy

Kenneth, 11/24/2017
S 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
33 of 36 people found this review helpful

I've owned Dodge all of my life.. I looked at Kia because of the Warranty and I'm so happy I did. Car is built solid, when I close the doors or trunk you can tell it's built tough. Love the fact they added more steel making the overall structure a safer ride. I'm enjoying the fuel economy and the fun feel of the sporty hatchback. I'm really happy with my 2018 Rio 5Door .

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Hit the road with your Rio

Loretta, 09/06/2018
EX 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
4 of 5 people found this review helpful

A lot of extras that are included without having to add on to make your car fit just for your likings

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Report Abuse
