Used 2018 Kia Rio Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Kenneth , 11/24/2017 S 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6A)

I've owned Dodge all of my life.. I looked at Kia because of the Warranty and I'm so happy I did. Car is built solid, when I close the doors or trunk you can tell it's built tough. Love the fact they added more steel making the overall structure a safer ride. I'm enjoying the fuel economy and the fun feel of the sporty hatchback. I'm really happy with my 2018 Rio 5Door .