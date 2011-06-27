Used 2014 Kia Rio Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Rio Sedan
LX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$23,672*
Total Cash Price
$7,204
EX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$32,667*
Total Cash Price
$9,942
LX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$34,324*
Total Cash Price
$10,446
SX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$23,672*
Total Cash Price
$7,204
Rio Hatchback
LX 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$24,145*
Total Cash Price
$7,348
SX 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$32,431*
Total Cash Price
$9,869
LX 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$33,378*
Total Cash Price
$10,158
EX 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$24,619*
Total Cash Price
$7,492
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Rio Sedan LX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$751
|$774
|$797
|$821
|$845
|$3,988
|Maintenance
|$953
|$525
|$1,579
|$644
|$1,772
|$5,473
|Repairs
|$296
|$361
|$440
|$545
|$461
|$2,103
|Taxes & Fees
|$423
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$587
|Financing
|$387
|$312
|$231
|$144
|$52
|$1,126
|Depreciation
|$2,430
|$786
|$671
|$572
|$488
|$4,947
|Fuel
|$1,026
|$1,057
|$1,089
|$1,121
|$1,155
|$5,448
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,266
|$3,856
|$4,848
|$3,888
|$4,814
|$23,672
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Rio Sedan EX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,036
|$1,068
|$1,100
|$1,133
|$1,166
|$5,503
|Maintenance
|$1,315
|$725
|$2,179
|$889
|$2,445
|$7,553
|Repairs
|$408
|$498
|$607
|$752
|$636
|$2,902
|Taxes & Fees
|$584
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$810
|Financing
|$534
|$431
|$319
|$199
|$72
|$1,554
|Depreciation
|$3,353
|$1,085
|$926
|$789
|$673
|$6,827
|Fuel
|$1,416
|$1,459
|$1,503
|$1,547
|$1,594
|$7,518
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,647
|$5,321
|$6,690
|$5,365
|$6,643
|$32,667
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Rio Sedan LX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,089
|$1,122
|$1,156
|$1,190
|$1,225
|$5,783
|Maintenance
|$1,382
|$761
|$2,290
|$934
|$2,569
|$7,936
|Repairs
|$429
|$523
|$638
|$790
|$668
|$3,049
|Taxes & Fees
|$613
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$851
|Financing
|$561
|$452
|$335
|$209
|$75
|$1,633
|Depreciation
|$3,524
|$1,140
|$973
|$829
|$708
|$7,173
|Fuel
|$1,488
|$1,533
|$1,579
|$1,625
|$1,675
|$7,900
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,086
|$5,591
|$7,030
|$5,638
|$6,980
|$34,324
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Rio Sedan SX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$751
|$774
|$797
|$821
|$845
|$3,988
|Maintenance
|$953
|$525
|$1,579
|$644
|$1,772
|$5,473
|Repairs
|$296
|$361
|$440
|$545
|$461
|$2,103
|Taxes & Fees
|$423
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$587
|Financing
|$387
|$312
|$231
|$144
|$52
|$1,126
|Depreciation
|$2,430
|$786
|$671
|$572
|$488
|$4,947
|Fuel
|$1,026
|$1,057
|$1,089
|$1,121
|$1,155
|$5,448
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,266
|$3,856
|$4,848
|$3,888
|$4,814
|$23,672
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Rio Hatchback LX 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$766
|$789
|$813
|$837
|$862
|$4,068
|Maintenance
|$972
|$536
|$1,611
|$657
|$1,807
|$5,582
|Repairs
|$302
|$368
|$449
|$556
|$470
|$2,145
|Taxes & Fees
|$431
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$599
|Financing
|$395
|$318
|$236
|$147
|$53
|$1,149
|Depreciation
|$2,479
|$802
|$684
|$583
|$498
|$5,046
|Fuel
|$1,047
|$1,078
|$1,111
|$1,143
|$1,178
|$5,557
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,391
|$3,933
|$4,945
|$3,966
|$4,910
|$24,145
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Rio Hatchback SX 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,029
|$1,060
|$1,092
|$1,125
|$1,158
|$5,464
|Maintenance
|$1,306
|$719
|$2,163
|$882
|$2,428
|$7,498
|Repairs
|$406
|$495
|$603
|$747
|$632
|$2,881
|Taxes & Fees
|$580
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$804
|Financing
|$530
|$427
|$316
|$197
|$71
|$1,543
|Depreciation
|$3,329
|$1,077
|$919
|$784
|$669
|$6,777
|Fuel
|$1,406
|$1,448
|$1,492
|$1,536
|$1,582
|$7,464
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,584
|$5,283
|$6,642
|$5,327
|$6,595
|$32,431
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Rio Hatchback LX 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,059
|$1,091
|$1,124
|$1,158
|$1,191
|$5,623
|Maintenance
|$1,344
|$740
|$2,226
|$908
|$2,499
|$7,717
|Repairs
|$417
|$509
|$620
|$768
|$650
|$2,965
|Taxes & Fees
|$596
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$828
|Financing
|$546
|$440
|$326
|$203
|$73
|$1,588
|Depreciation
|$3,426
|$1,108
|$946
|$807
|$688
|$6,975
|Fuel
|$1,447
|$1,490
|$1,535
|$1,581
|$1,629
|$7,682
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,835
|$5,437
|$6,836
|$5,482
|$6,788
|$33,378
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Rio Hatchback EX 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$781
|$805
|$829
|$854
|$879
|$4,148
|Maintenance
|$991
|$546
|$1,642
|$670
|$1,843
|$5,692
|Repairs
|$308
|$375
|$458
|$567
|$479
|$2,187
|Taxes & Fees
|$440
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$610
|Financing
|$402
|$324
|$240
|$150
|$54
|$1,171
|Depreciation
|$2,527
|$817
|$698
|$595
|$508
|$5,145
|Fuel
|$1,067
|$1,099
|$1,133
|$1,166
|$1,201
|$5,666
|True Cost to Own®
|$6,517
|$4,010
|$5,042
|$4,044
|$5,007
|$24,619
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2014 Rio
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Kia Rio in Virginia is:not available
