Used 2012 Kia Rio Sedan Consumer Reviews

2012 Kia Rio SX Sedan d1g1t007 , 02/16/2012 35 of 35 people found this review helpful I needed to get a new daily commuter car as I drive over 70 highway miles daily. Look at what you get from Toyota, Honda, Nissan in this same segment and compare all the features. I went to each dealer, Toyota had a sticker price increase of $1500 "market adjusted value" on the Corolla! Nonsense! I wanted something that would get good gas mileage (+36mpg), holds a couple golf bags and more in the trunk, and if needed, my family of 4 when we're not in the sweet minivan. This car has extreme value at a low price... less than $18K out the door. You can electronically fold in the heated side mirrors, which have LED turn signals. The front lights have LED markers and the rear tail lights are all LED. Engine has the most horsepower in the segment and is direct injection technology. Big 17 inch wheels on the ground, USB port on radio which is built by Microsoft UVO and I could go on and on for the features. You will see many of these features only in higher segment cars. Japan auto makers are becoming dated fast with their features and technology and are overpriced for their value in today's market. KIA shares many of their platforms now with Hyundai and the quality of their build has dramatically improved with the RIO. I have been very satisfied for the first 1200 miles. If you are looking for good gas mileage, good trunk space, great features, LED lights aplenty, etc... do not overlook this car and forget completely about KIA in 2008. In 2012 they have transformed light years ahead of the competition.

Fun to drive, good MPG, Inexpensive shawnmh , 03/16/2012 16 of 17 people found this review helpful I bought this car new to replace my 91' Imperial and I'm averaging 33 (70%/30% C/H) mpg at the pump and I'm loving it. Although the ride isn't the smoothest, it's definitely better than many others I've driven in this class. When you turn the ECO setting off, you get a significant boost in power and throttle response. Handles great in the city, but acts like a small car would on the interstate. I love the SportShift, although not the quickest shifts, it is a blast through curvy roads. The high beams illuminate very well as do the regular lights. Steering has good feel and the car is very nimble up to about 45 when the electric steering starts to show. Design cues from Audi shows.

Short on MPG promised lholt , 01/07/2013 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Had the Rio hatchback for one year. Never came close to the 40 MPG. I drive 60 miles a day and average about 34. This driving at about 65 mph. The car ride was noisy until I bought some good tires. The car is peppy and keeps up with traffic. I now have 16000 miles on the car and haven't had any problems.

One Great Car beachyork1 , 06/06/2012 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This is my second Kia, my first being a 2007 Kia Optima, I was so impressed with the reliabiluty I purchased my second. The Rio is everything I expected and more. Very smooth, well built and a tremondous amount of features, many of which are not even offered in the compact class, nevermind subcompact. The gas milage estimates hold true for me. Normal in town city driving get me 30-32. I recently drove to boston from southern maine and filled the tank upon leaving. I drove 90 miles and then filled up again, used 2.3 gallons of gas for a mpg of 39.1. I consistenly drove at about 65mph. I have read all of the reviews and am baffled by the low gas milage some posters report.