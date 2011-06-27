Used 2007 Kia Rio Wagon Consumer Reviews

Excellent Car Michiganpastor , 11/05/2010 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I bought my car brand new and now have over 106,000 miles on it. I've had almost no problems. I replaced 2 wheel bearings and just now changed the front brake pads which still had life in them! I changed the timing belt at 60,000 by choice. It hadn't broken. That's it. Everything else (except the tires) are original. Gas mileage is low 30s. They told me I'd get 40mpg but that doesn't happen. I have an automatic by the way. And yesterday I hit a deer broadside at 55 mph and the car just kept on going! Never even knocked it out of lane. I was flabbergasted. It's $3100 in damage but I can still drive it. So far it's been one of the best cars I ever bought. Report Abuse

Kia does not stand by their warranty! Lindsey S. , 06/02/2008 3 of 3 people found this review helpful My Kia Rio5 has been in the shop this past month 5 times for the same issue! Kia will only approve the minimal amount of repairs and has yet to fix my vehicle. For the last month, I have been without my car and after the engine and oxygen sensor has been replaced, the vehicle is still broken. What does Kia say??? Nothing. They will not return my phone calls. Whats the use of a 10 year/100,000 mile warranty, if Kia will not make good on it! Don't buy Kia! The cars are cute and fuel efficient, but not dependable and Kia does not stand behind their product!

Disappointed liv2fsh , 12/30/2007 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Have had this car for 1 year and what a mistake. Should have stayed w/Hyundai Accent but they didn't offer a 4dr hatch. Have had a constant speed sensor problem on the auto trans. The car is slow, handles poorly in the snow and less than good gas mileage. Avg 28 combined city/hywy. Should get better mileage w/such a small engine.

In love with my little Rio! rachelheartsrio , 07/14/2010 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought this car used with about 17,000 miles on it. In 8 months of my long commute, I'm up to 31,000- with no problems! This car is sporty, fun to drive, and very reliable. The design is exactly what I was looking for- compact, but cute and spacious on the inside. I get compliments all the time, and I love to brag about the great gas mileage and performance of this little car. My only complaint is it struggles over the passes (I live in Colorado), but I think any 4 cylinder would! All in all this is an excellent vehicle-- great value for your money!