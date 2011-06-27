Used 2004 Kia Rio Wagon Consumer Reviews
A lot for the money
After a lot of searching for an inexpensive and economical car, I feel that the Kia Rio Cinco can not be beat. It turns on a dime, gets 31 mpg, excellent sound system and the A/C is COLD. All around it's a bargain.
My Kia
This is my second Kia, both the same model. The first was in an accident with an 18 wheel tractor trailer and a guard rail. The car was totaled... demolished and I walked away without a scratch. The divers cage never collapsed even after it flipped over after hitting the guard rail and being hit by the tractor trailer doing at least 65 miles an hour. One heck of a safe vehicle.
Rio Cinco
Bought the Cinco almost two yers ago and have no complaints about the quality. There are some toys I would have like to have had, cruise for one. I get 32 MPG on the highway and 20 plus in town. It zips through the traffic well and handles great. I have always had big crs, caddies, Imperials, maxima, etc and I like this one fine. Suits my purpose and like the gas mileage.
Love It!
I purchase a 2004 Rio Cinco wagon and absolutely love it!! It is comfortable to drive, responds well, gets good gas mileage (better when A/C is off), the instrument panel is well- placed. It could be a little faster on take-off, but I can live with that. I absolutely love my Cinco - and I have always driven larger cars. I'd definitely recommend this one!
Kia Good and Bad
My only complaints is the paint is thin and scratches just looking at it-----It shimmies at 60-65 and can't be fixed
